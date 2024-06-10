MagSafe Monday: ZENS’ 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station can charge everything on your desk

Finding the right way to keep all of your devices charged can result in countless cables running everywhere or a massive dock the size of the Titanic. ZENS, which offers countless options for keeping your devices charged, recently shipped a new 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch Wireless Charging Station that’s extremely compact for the amount of power it can output.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What can it do?

ZENS 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch wireless charging station offers multiple charging capabilities: a 15W MagSafe charger for iPhone 12 and later, a 5W charger for the Apple Watch, and a 5W Qi pad for AirPods or other Qi-compatible devices. The 4-in-1 nature ensure that your Apple devices are charged easiy and quickly without taking up a ton of room on your desk.

In addition to its primary wireless MagSafe charging capabilities, the ZENS 4-in-1 MagSafe + Watch wireless charging station features a built-in USB-C output 18W port on the right side, allowing you to charge a fourth device like an iPad, Nintendo Switch, etc. I love this output port being at 18 watts as well. While most of my devices work with MagSafe, having one port with a normal USB-C output is handy.

The overall benefit

From a physical hardware point of view, it’s made from high-grade zinc/alloy, so it’s heavy enough to stay flat on your desk. The base is wide enough for AirPods and other devices that charge via wireless charging.

It’s not the lowest-cost MagSafe charger on the market, but it offers enough features and can keep just about everything charged in a stylish manner. The USB-C output is a welcome addition to the product as well. Our house has several Nintendo Switches, so this is a great way to keep them charged overnight. If you’re looking for an easy way to charge your iPhone 12 via MagSafe 15 watt fast charging, Apple Watch, AirPods, and a USB-C device, it’s a fantastic product.

You can buy it directly from ZENS or visit the company’s Amazon store to see all of its various MagSafe accessories.