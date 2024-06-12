 Skip to main content

Tim Cook talks Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT, and … the Magic Mouse in post-WWDC interviews

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jun 12 2024 - 9:59 am PT
Following the WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down for interviews with iJustine, SuperSaf, and MKBHD to talk about iOS 18 and Apple Intelligence. Cook also touched on Apple’s partnership with OpenAI, plus his thoughts on some of Apple’s most iconic product announcements (and the Magic Mouse).

Speaking to MKBHD, Cook touched on Apple’s arrangement with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18:

If you’re working on something that requires world knowledge, so you’re out of the domain of personal context and so forth, then you may want to go and use one of the large language models that are on the market.

We selected what we feel is the best one with OpenAI and ChatGPT. But you’ll make a conscious decision to do that every time.

Could the continued advancement of Apple Intelligence lead to people using their iPhone less? Tim Cook thinks it’s a possibility:

I think it’s a possibility and a significant possibility. We’ve never been motivated for people to spend their lives on their devices. Our model is not one that needs engagement to succeed. Our model is one where we want to empower you to be able to do things you couldn’t do otherwise.

I do believe that as things get smarter and smarter with Apple intelligence, that you can even take things that were taking more time will take less time now. I do think that opportunity exists.

MKBHD also asked Cook about what he thinks his legacy will be as Apple CEO:

I don’t think about it. To me, a legacy is something that is defined by other people looking at you, not something that you define yourself.

I typically am always focused on the forward, not the rearview mirror. And that is a characteristic of Apple in general, is we’re very focused on the forward. You won’t find a museum here.

And so I feel the same way personally. At some point there will be another CEO. And my whole focus in life will be on making them successful.

And finally, the Magic Mouse question:

People don’t think of that as much as they would the MacBook Air and the iPad and whatever else you’re going to name. But getting the ergonomics well done was key.

Ergonomics…Magic Mouse? Sure, Tim. Check out the full interviews below.

