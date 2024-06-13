Proton Drive gets advanced sharing options built on end-to-end encryption

Proton is out today with upgrades for its sharing capabilities that offer an improved experience while maintaining high security standards. Here’s what’s new.

The company announced the new Proton Drive sharing options in a blog post:

Today, we’re excited to announce new enhancements to Proton Drive’s sharing functionality, giving you greater control over who you share with and how you share your files and folders. This feature builds on how sharing currently works in Drive by letting you share directly with specific people using their email addresses. You can set viewer or editor permissions and revoke access anytime, offering a much higher level of security and control. We’re rolling out these improvements to the entire Proton community over the next few days.

Here’s what to expect with the new Proton Drive sharing features:

Private or Public Sharing: With this new feature, files and folders can now be shared publicly through shared links, or directly with others via email address.

Flexible Access Permissions: Set Viewer or Editor permissions for shared files to control how others can interact with your files.

Revoke Access Anytime: Easily revoke access to shared files or folders at any time, ensuring complete control over your data.

End-to-End Encryption, As Always: Built on Proton's robust E2EE foundation, all shared data remains end-to-end encrypted using modern elliptic curve and OpenPGP standards, guaranteeing privacy and security.

A Space For Family Sharing: Create a safe and secure area for families to share photos and important files away from prying eyes.

Enhanced Security for Businesses: Provides businesses with a secure way to share sensitive information, crucial for sectors where privacy is paramount like banking, insurance, medical, and media.

Proton says the new features are now available to users via the web with support coming to iOS, Android, and desktop “soon”.

Proton Drive is free for anyone with 5 GB of storage included. Paid plans go up to 3TB.

Proton Unlimited plans include all of the company’s services plus 500 GB of storage and are priced from as low as $7.99/month when choosing the 2-year plan or from $12.99/month when paying monthly.