Apple TV+ offers a diverse array of TV series, with comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, dramas like Presumed Innocent and The Morning Show, and sci-fi series galore. But when it comes to films—not counting limited-time offerings from other studios—the service has largely focused on Oscar contenders.

Most of the biggest TV+ original movies—CODA, Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon—lean toward serious subject matter. But later this summer, a new comedic heist film looks set to offer a lot of fun and reunite Matt Damon with his former director of The Bourne Identity.

The movie is called The Instigators, and Apple just released a full trailer.

Fun summer heist film coming to TV+ August 9

Unlike recent big-budget TV+ films, The Instigators is getting a very short theatrical window. It’s coming to select theaters on August 2, then arrives on Apple TV+ for all subscribers a week later, on August 9. Perhaps this is the first sign of a theatrical strategy shift for Apple.

Here’s a synopsis of the film:

Rory (Damon) and Cobby (Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gained earnings. But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses. Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse. “The Instigators” also stars Michael Stuhlbarg, Paul Walter Hauser, Ving Rhames, Alfred Molina and Toby Jones, with Jack Harlow and Ron Perlman.

Finally, here’s the new trailer:

Are you looking forward to The Instigators? Let us know in the comments.