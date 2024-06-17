 Skip to main content

New ad hints at Beats Pill speaker to be unveiled next week

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 17 2024 - 8:15 pm PT
Beats Pill

We’ve seen a lot of evidence about a new generation of the Beats Pill speaker, which was discontinued by Apple in 2022 without a replacement. Now it looks like the company is finally ready to unveil the new product, as it was teased in an ad published by Beats by Dre on X.

New Beats Pill speaker

In the 15-second video shared by Beats, we can see the new Beats Pill in gold color. The ad starring LeBron James and Lil Wayne ends with “6.25,” which suggests that the product will be officially announced by Apple next Tuesday, June 25.

For those unfamiliar, Beats Pill is a portable wireless speaker that was discontinued by Apple in 2022 without a replacement. Assets found in the iOS 17.5 files have revealed some details about the design of the new Beats Pill, which features four physical buttons and will be available in black, gold and red.

Identified as “A3211,” the new Beats Pill has been registered by Apple with the FCC and Taiwan’s NCC (National Communications Commission), which suggests that the product will hit stores soon.

9to5Mac previously heard some details about the technical specifications of the new Beats Pill speaker. According to our sources, it will feature louder sound with stronger bass, as well as a new design, water resistance, and a USB-C port.

The old Beats Pill was priced at $230, but the price of the new one is still unclear.

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

