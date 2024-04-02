 Skip to main content

Beats announces special edition Fit Pro in partnership with Alo Yoga

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Apr 2 2024 - 7:00 am PT
1 Comment
New special edition Beats Fit Pro in partnership with Alo Yoga now available

Beats on Tuesday announced a new special edition of its Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. In partnership with Alo Yoga, the new Beats “Alo Special Edition” will be available later this week with an exclusive new finish to celebrate the partnership between the two companies.

Beats Fit Pro Alo Special Edition

As detailed by Beats, the special edition Fit Pro earbuds in partnership with Alo Yoga “blends a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits, making these wireless earbuds a natural fit from the studio to the street.” Customers will get the familiar Beats Fit Pro design with a new finish that shows the Alo logo on the right earbud and the pearlized Beats logo on both buds.

The charging case has also been updated with a liquid metal shine, while the interior features a striking, reflective chrome-like finish.

“Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date, providing a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and the Apple H1 chip. It is also compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.”

To accompany the collaboration, Beats and Alo tapped GRAMMY® Award-winning Global Platinum Recording artist Tyla for the launch campaign. Filmed in the Bahamas, the campaign is an immersive sensory journey featuring the track “Safer” off her recently released debut album, TYLA.

The Beats Fit Pro Alo Special Edition will be available from April 4 at the Apple Online Store, the Alo Yoga online store, and selected Apple Retail Stores.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Beats Electronics

Beats Electronics

Beats Electronics was purchased by Apple in 2014…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.