Beats on Tuesday announced a new special edition of its Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. In partnership with Alo Yoga, the new Beats “Alo Special Edition” will be available later this week with an exclusive new finish to celebrate the partnership between the two companies.

Beats Fit Pro Alo Special Edition

As detailed by Beats, the special edition Fit Pro earbuds in partnership with Alo Yoga “blends a glossy black finish with polished chrome-like hits, making these wireless earbuds a natural fit from the studio to the street.” Customers will get the familiar Beats Fit Pro design with a new finish that shows the Alo logo on the right earbud and the pearlized Beats logo on both buds.

The charging case has also been updated with a liquid metal shine, while the interior features a striking, reflective chrome-like finish.

“Beats Fit Pro are the most advanced and innovative Beats earphones to date, providing a premium sound experience with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Adaptive EQ modes, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and the Apple H1 chip. It is also compatible with Android phones by downloading the Beats companion app.”

To accompany the collaboration, Beats and Alo tapped GRAMMY® Award-winning Global Platinum Recording artist Tyla for the launch campaign. Filmed in the Bahamas, the campaign is an immersive sensory journey featuring the track “Safer” off her recently released debut album, TYLA.

The Beats Fit Pro Alo Special Edition will be available from April 4 at the Apple Online Store, the Alo Yoga online store, and selected Apple Retail Stores.

