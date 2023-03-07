Hands-on: Beats Fit Pro now available in three impressive new colors (unlike AirPods) [U]

Update, March 7, 2023: Beats has debuted a new ad spot for Beats Fit Pro today featuring tennis star Frances Tiafoe. Check it out below.

Beats is expanding its lineup of Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds with a trio of new colors. Beats Fit Pro first launched in November 2021 with an impressive set of features, including Apple’s H1 chip, Active Noise Cancellation, and Transparency Mode.

Starting this week, Beats Fit Pro will be available in three new colors: Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue.

New colors for Beats Fit Pro

Apple’s Beats brand describes these new color options as “striking and energetic.” The Volt Yellow, in particular, really stands out and matches a recent trend we’ve seen of ultra-bright accessories for iPhone and Apple Watch. Coral Pink and Tidal Blue are more subtle options, yet still impressive.

Alongside the launch of these new Beats Fit Pro colors, the company is also launching a new ad campaign featuring singer, songwriter, and actress Chlöe Bailey and American tennis player Frances Tiafoe. The ad campaign is titled “LOCK IN. WORK OUT.” and will show off the “incredible secure fit and versatility of Beats Fit Pro.

Who should buy Beats Fit Pro?

When I first reviewed Beats Fit Pro back in November 2021, I praised the headphones for offering a number of benefits over Apple’s then-new AirPods 3, including things like Active Noise Cancellation, better battery life, and Transparency Mode. You also get USB-C for charging and a more secure in-ear fit with wingtips for even more security.

Beats Fit Pro feature a design that is more secure and more geared toward working out, but not everyone will find the in-ear fit comfortable. AirPods 3, on the other hand, feature Apple’s “universal” fit that rests on the inner edge of your ear. It’s purely up to personal preference to decide which of these two fits is best for you, but from a sound quality and tech perspective, Beats Fit Pro have the clear edge, thanks to support for Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, both of which are missing from AirPods 3. Ultimately, Beats Fit Pro are an incredibly compelling option, thanks to their excellent sound quality and design, versatile compatibility with Apple and Android devices, and a sub-$200 price point. Between this release of Beats Fit Pro, the affordable Beats Studio Buds, and more, it seems clear that Beats is firing on all cylinders right now and thriving within Apple.

Also: Beats continue to be the best (read: only) option if you want wireless headphones with Apple’s H1/H2 chip available in a color other than white. This week’s expansion with even more color options for Beats Fit Pro is another point in their favor.

Beats Fit Pro in Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, and Tidal Blue will be available to order from Apple’s website, in Apple Stores, and from third-party resellers starting Thursday, February 23. Pricing remains the same at $199.99.

You can also pick up Beats Fit Pro in other colors and in refurbished condition on Amazon for under $150.

