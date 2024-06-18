Today’s collection of deals arrives with up to $350 in savings on Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro carrying 36GB of RAM, alongside the return of all-time low pricing on the 13-inch 1TB Space Black M4 iPad Pro at $130 off the list price – this is only the second time it has dropped this low since release. From there we are also tracking the best deals yet on Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the official Alpine Loop and Ocean Bands alongside Apple Pencil offers, accessories, and more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $350 on Apple’s 36GB 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro today

There are certainly more affordable configurations available, many of which you’ll find down below, but we have spotted a notable deal for content creators, video professionals, and other folks who want some serious MacBook power today. There are also more pricey/powerful options too, but you can now score the 16-inch Apple M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 36GB of memory and a 512GB SSD down at $2,549 shipped. Regularly $2,899, this is a straight up $350 price drop and the lowest price we can find. This is only the second time we have seen this configuration down at a price like this on Amazon, coming in $100 under the sale price you’ll pay at B&H, and it still fetches the full MSRP at Best Buy. Head below for more details.

Apple’s 13-inch 1TB Space Black M4 iPad Pro returns to $1,769 all-time low

While the very first and, unfortunately, short-lived price drop on the 1TB 11-inch M4 iPad Pro from yesterday has now come and gone, the all-time low pricing on the 13-inch variant has returned. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch Apple M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB storage capacity in Space Black down at $1,769 shipped. This is a regularly $1,899 Apple tablet, hot off the presses from last month’s release, seeing a notable $130 price drop. This is not just the $50 or so we have tracked on the entry-level M4 iPads, it is in fact one of the deepest deals we have seen across the lineup outside of the banger Nano-Texture glass variants previously and the 2TB model that is currently starting at $2,144 shipped, or $155 off (this is also the lowest we have tracked). Head below for more.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Alpine and Ocean Band configs just hit the $719 Amazon all-time low

We’ve seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 Trail Loop configurations down as low as $714 a couple times year – there was even a wild run for a couple hours taking them even lower if you were lucky enough to be around, but not so much with the Alpine Loop and Ocean Bands. The lowest we have ever tracked Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Ocean Band or Alpine Loop was down at $729 on Amazon, but you can now land one in various colorways at $719 shipped – a new Amazon all-time low at well below the $799 regular price tag.

The Apple Pencil Pro has arrived, but for folks sticking with the iPads they have, scoring a new Apple Pencil 2nd Gen while it’s on sale, or otherwise, we have a rare deal on some official Apple Pencil Tips today. Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of the official Apple Pencil Tips down at $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $19 4-pack at 37% off the going rate. Compatible with Apple Pencil 1st gen, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and the Apple Pencil 2nd gen, we have only seen a couple price drops on these in the last 2 years with today’s offer delivering a new all-time for folks that need a refresh. Hit the jump for more details.

New Belkin 3-in-1 foldable Qi2 MagSafe charging station surfaces with early launch deal at $90

Expanding upon the 2-in-1 design of Belkin’s latest BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W charging station, the new BoostCharge 3-in-1 features the same amped-up power capabilities just with a more versatile design that can accommodate iPhone, AirPods, and your Apple Watch at the same time.

Carrying a $99.99 MSRP, over on Amazon you’ll find the new Belkin BoostCharge 3-in-1 MagSafe Foldable Charger with an on-page coupon knocking the price down to $89.99 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

