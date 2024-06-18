Logitech on Tuesday announced a new generation of its ultra-portable wireless keyboard “Keys-To-Go,” which has been designed with tablet users in mind. The new version comes with a protective cover, scissor keys, and an optional key layout made specifically for iPads.

New Logitech Keys-To-Go 2

For those unfamiliar, Keys-To-Go is a slim, lightweight and compact keyboard from Logitech. Although it can be used with any Bluetooth device, including Macs and PCs, it’s perfect for tablet owners who prefer to have a dedicated keyboard rather than using a keyboard case like Logitech’s Combo Touch or Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

Similar to other Logitech products, the new Keys-To-Go 2 can be paired with up to three devices simultaneously, so you can switch between them with just the press of a button. The keyboard now comes in two versions: one with a universal layout and the other with Apple keys for iPadOS and macOS.

Another nice touch of the Logitech Keys-to-Go 2 is the built-in cover to protect the keys when you’re not using it, which is perfect for putting it in a backpack, for example. Keys-To-Go 2 weighs just 222g, while the height ranges from 4.5 to 8.7 millimeters. It’s powered by replaceable coin cell batteries, and Logitech says new batteries can power the keyboard for up to 36 months.

Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is available in Lilac, Pale Grey, and Graphite. By the way, the plastic parts of the keyboard are made from recycled plastic, while the aluminum top case is made from renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.

Customers can now order the new Keys-To-Go 2 from the Logitech website, priced at $79. Logitech products are also available on Amazon.

