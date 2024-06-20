 Skip to main content

1Password introduces recovery codes so you’ll never lose access to your most sensitive information

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jun 20 2024 - 11:39 am PT
2 Comments
1Password recovery keys

Tools like 1Password or Apple’s upcoming Passwords app offer a convenient storage hub for all your important account info. But what happens if you somehow get locked out of your account?

1Password is debuting a new feature designed to stop that from ever happening: recovery codes.

Recovery codes prevent the worst case scenario from happening

Recovery codes are a way to gain access to your 1Password account, even if you forget that all-important ‘one password’ that unlocks your password vault.

Here’s how 1Password’s launch post describes it:

A recovery code is a unique and secure code generated by an app or website as a backup to help you regain access to your account in case you forget your account password, can’t use two-factor authentication, or, in the case of 1Password, also lose your Emergency Kit with your Secret Key.

1Password recommends all users set up their recovery codes today. You can do that in a few short steps:

  1. Open 1Password
  2. At the top of the sidebar menu hit Manage Accounts
  3. Select your account and hit Sign-in & Recovery
  4. Hit Set up recovery code and follow the instructions

For more info about this new feature, see the video below:

9to5Mac’s Take

Recovery keys introduce a certain level of risk, as they can in some situations get into the wrong hands. However, not having a recovery key presents its own set of risks. 1Password users should decide for themselves which option they’re more comfortable with.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

1Password

1Password

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing