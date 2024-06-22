No Vision Pro 2? Apple, give us this one upgrade and call it a day

Apple has reportedly stopped development of the Vision Pro’s formal successor. Instead, the company is doubling down on releasing a more affordable, lighter-weight Vision product that is more enticing to the masses.

I’ve already written about why I think this is a good move, but the lack of a Vision Pro 2 could mean Apple finds themselves in an awkward position. What happens if the cheaper Vision device comes with more modern tech than its ‘Pro’ companion?

Here’s what Apple can do to upgrade the Vision Pro without needing to offer a true Vision Pro 2.

The problem posed by a cheaper Vision device

When Apple’s more affordable Vision device ships in late 2025, it will need to come with some compromises as compared to the Vision Pro.

Per The Information:

the company has been struggling to find ways to cut the model’s cost without losing too many key features

Whatever Apple ends up cutting from the cheaper Vision device, there is one area the new model is bound to upstage its sibling: it will undoubtedly ship with an M4 or even M5 processor.

The current Vision Pro includes an M2 chip, which is already two generations behind the latest iPad Pros and will be even further outdated by the end of next year.

Assuming Apple continues selling the Vision Pro, the more expensive ‘Pro’ version will have a significantly worse chip than its cheaper new counterpart.

Which is why I think Apple may give us a spec-bumped Vision Pro to go with it.

Vision Pro, meet the new Vision Pro with M4

Apple halting development on the Vision Pro 2 doesn’t mean there won’t be a new Vision Pro. It just means there won’t be an advanced, truly next-gen successor to the Vision Pro.

Like Apple does with Macs, it can throw a new processor into the existing Vision Pro and leave the device otherwise unchanged.

Think about it: if Apple intends to sell both the new Vision device and the Vision Pro at the same time, Vision Pro would be a terribly tough upsell with a 3-4 year old chip.

But if Apple threw an M4 or M5 into the Vision Pro—whatever chip the new Vision device gets—it would instantly add years to the product’s lifespan.

Without needing to spend extra time, money, and focus developing a true Vision Pro successor, Apple could upgrade the existing Vision Pro with a new chip, offer it as a premium alternative to the cheaper Vision device, and call it a day.

What do you think Apple should do with the Vision Pro? Let us know in the comments.

Best accessories for Vision Pro