Every M-series Apple silicon chip, device, and release date

M-series Apple silicon chips tout impressive performance but unpredictable release cadence. That makes it hard to keep up with which chips are in which devices. Apple currently has three generations of M-series chips, up to four variations of each generation, and three product categories that use M-series chips. Here’s the data to make sense of it all.
Products with M-series Apple silicon
Within the three product categories, there are nine product lines that use M-series chips.
- Mac
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- Mac mini
- iMac
- Mac Studio
- Mac Pro
- iPad
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- Vision
- Vision Pro
Every M-series chip
With three generations of M-series chips so far, Apple has shipped a total of 11 different chip versions.
- M1
- M1 Pro
- M1 Max
- M1 Ultra
- M2
- M2 Pro
- M2 Max
- M2 Ultra
- M3
- M3
- M3 Max
- M4
M-series introduction dates
Apple has also introduced a new chip generation or version each year since 2020.
- M1: November 10, 2020
- M1 Pro: October 18, 2021
- M1 Max: October 18, 2021
- M1 Ultra: March 8, 2022
- M2: June 6, 2022
- M2 Pro: January 17, 2023
- M2 Max: January 17, 2023
- M2 Ultra: June 5, 2023
- M3: October 30, 2023
- M3 Pro: October 30, 2023
- M3 Max: October 30, 2023
- M4: May 7, 2024
Every M-series chip and product pairing
- M1
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- Mac mini
- iMac
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- M1 Pro
- MacBook Pro
- M1 Max
- MacBook Pro
- Mac Studio
- M1 Ultra
- Mac Studio
- M2
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- Mac mini
- iPad Pro
- Vision Pro
- M2 Pro
- MacBook Pro
- Mac mini
- M2 Max
- MacBook Pro
- Mac Studio
- M2 Ultra
- Mac Studio
- Mac Pro
- M3
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- M3 Pro
- MacBook Pro
- M3 Max
- MacBook Pro
- M4
- iPad Pro
