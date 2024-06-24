MagSafe Monday: The top MagSafe accessories for summer travel

I’ve been traveling quite a bit this summer, so it’s been a good time to test out some MagSafe accessories designed for portability. For this week’s MagSafe Monday, I am looking at the top MagSafe accessories for summer vacation or any travel. Read on to find out more.

Anker MagGo Power Bank

I did some international travel back in late May, and the Anker MagGo Power Bank was my go-to charger to keep my iPhone from dying when I was away from power outlets. With a powerful 10,000mAh capacity, securely get 1.8 full charges for your iPhone 15 Pro and enjoy hands-free viewing with the convenient built-in stand. I love how the display lets you know how much charge is left in the battery as well.

MagSafe Wallet from ESR with Find My

There are countless MagSafe wallets on the market, and I’ve tried them all. They all have different aspects that I love and things I wish they’d change. For traveling, I really like the ESR MagSafe wallet with Find My integration.

A few things here make it an upgrade over Apple’s wallet. The first is the built-in stand. I’ve grown to appreciate always having a stand on my iPhone. Even at my desk, I’ll often leave it on a stand for quick glances for phone calls, 2FA text messages, etc. With the iPhone 15’s always on display, it’s incredibly useful to have it at only a glance away. It works between 15° and 170° in either portrait or landscape. It’s perfect for TV/movie watching on a plane as well.

The 2nd aspect I like about the ESR wallet over Apple’s wallet is the secure grip. This is a new feature for me as I’ve never been one to have a case with it built-in before, but I’ve found it beneficial day to day for holding my iPhone securely while holding other items.

Overall, it’s fantastic for travel. The Find My integration is critical in case you leave your wallet somewhere.

ESR for iPhone 15 Pro case

Without a MagSafe-compatible case, MagSafe accessories are pretty useless! I’ve tried a number of cases on my iPhone 15 Pro, and I’ve landed on the ESR case with a built in screen protector. After a cracked screen (maybe my first one?), I decided I was done spending $300 for repairs. I had purchased this case for my son when he got his first iPhone this past Christmas, and I am really liking it. It’s robust enough to handle drops and the general day to day hassle of travel, but thin enough to still fit in your pockets.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

Using MagSafe in the car was one of the first accessories I purchased when I upgraded to the iPhone 12 mini (A phone ahead of its time), and I immediately fell in love. Getting in and out of the car is a prime example of where MagSafe shines. Before MagSafe, I’d use docks that would require a separate charger. I’d often get into the car and neglect to plug in the charger. It could quickly deplete the battery, especially when using GPS over long drives.

One of the things I’ve come to appreciate about an air vent installation with the Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is how it can keep the iPhone cool in the brutal southern summers. Wireless charging can induce additional heat, so having a vent-based MagSafe charging solution allows the air conditioner to counterbalance the heat the wireless charging brings.

The Belkin Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is my favorite wireless car charger. It’s on the higher end of the price for this product category, but it’s a fantastic device. It brings a low profile, strong magnets, and a 20W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 car power supply, capable of 10W fast charging.

