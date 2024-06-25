Next-gen CarPlay could look like this in some of the most iconic cars

At WWDC 2024, Apple provided new details on its plans for next-generation CarPlay, focusing on how the design can be adapted by individual automakers. Now, the folks at design firm BlackBox Infinite have put Apple’s CarPlay framework to the test by “redesigning several iconic instrument clusters from the pre-screen era.”

In a WWDC session this month focused on next-generation CarPlay, Apple explained that its frameworks allow “each automaker to express your vehicle’s character and brand.” BlackBox Infinite has attempted to prove that claim with this project.

The BlackBox Infinite team explains:

The new CarPlay paradigm is designed to give car designers a flexible toolkit to create instrumentation tailored to their brands. But will Apple’s new CarPlay give automakers enough creative freedom? We’ve designed iconic instrument clusters within Apple’s design language to find out. Our team’s been designing iconic instrumentation for over a decade, so we can see why this is proving a little controversial, but we also welcome new perspectives in this space— it’s badly needed! We threw together this exercise to see how far we could stretch it

The designs are for the Porsche 911 Turbo (1975), Ferrari Testarossa (1984), Acura NSX (1991), Honda S2000 (2000), Chevrolet Corvette C4 (1984), DeLorean (1981), and Lancia Delta Integrale (1989).

Using Apple’s frameworks, BlackBox Infinite created designs that attempt to imagine instrument clusters and infotainment for those cars, matching their iconic design language.

You can head to the BlackBox Infinite website to check out the results for every car. There’s also a YouTube video offering a deep dive into the creative process, embedded above.

h/t The Verge