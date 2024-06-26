9to5Mac Overtime 023: I still have wow moments

This week’s episode 023 is about Apple Vision Pro and VisionOS 2, Mac and macOS Sequoia, classic Macintosh System 6 wallpaper, window tiling, and more. It also includes all sorts of other interesting observations from around the world of tech and beyond.
9to5Mac Overtime is a weekly video-first podcast exploring fun and interesting observations in the Apple ecosystem, featuring 9to5Mac’s Fernando Silva & Jeff Benjamin. Subscribe to Overtime via Apple Podcasts. You can also watch this episode on YouTube and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more.
Show notes
- Ben Lovejoy’s Apple Vision Pro diary from the UK
- iPhone Mirroring tutorial
- macOS Sequoia Top Features
- The State of Stage Manager in iPadOS 18
- iOS 18 Top Features
- iPadOS 18 Top Features
- WWDC 2024 recap
- Hands-on: Clicks keyboard accessory for iPhone
