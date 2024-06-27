Pocket Casts Desktop App v2 launches for Mac and Windows with streamlined experience

Popular podcast app Pocket Casts is out with a major update for its paid Mac and Windows users today. The new release brings “a more consistent and streamlined experience across platforms, complete with an updated rendering engine.”

Pocket Casts detailed the specifics of version 2 for its Plus and Patron users today on its blog:

Both our Mac and Windows desktop apps have been rewritten in Electron. This transition provides a more consistent and streamlined experience across platforms, complete with an updated rendering engine. You’ll notice significant performance improvements, making your podcast listening smoother than ever before. The unified experience means that whether you’re on a Mac or a Windows PC, you’ll enjoy the same high-quality Pocket Casts experience.

Along with the enhanced performance and streamlined experience across platforms, updates for Pocket Casts Desktop Apps are now automatic. Plus Windows users gain improved chapter support and miniplayer support.

You can get the Pocket Casts Desktop App 2.0 for Mac here.

Pocket Casts Plus runs $20/year for the first year and $39.99/year after. Pocket Casts Patron goes for $99.99/year.