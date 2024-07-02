 Skip to main content

Millions of iOS apps were exposed to security breach found in CocoaPods

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jul 2 2024 - 4:49 pm PT
2 Comments
App Store fraud | Logo against hazard tape

Millions of iOS and macOS apps have been exposed to a security breach that could be used for potential supply-chain attacks, says an ArsTechnica report based on research by EVA Information Security. The exploit was found in CocoaPods, an open-source repository used by many popular apps developed for Apple platforms.

Exploit found in CocoaPods affected iOS and macOS apps

According to the report, around 3 million iOS and macOS apps that were built with CocoaPods have been vulnerable for around 10 years. For those unfamiliar, CocoaPods makes it easy for developers to integrate third-party code into their apps through open-source libraries. When a library is updated, apps using it automatically get the latest updates.

EVA Information Security revealed that the exploit could lead attackers to access sensitive app data such as credit card details, medical records, and private material. The data could be used for a number of malicious purposes, including ransomware, fraud, blackmail, and corporate espionage.

The vulnerabilities were related to an insecure email verification mechanism used to authenticate developers of individual pods (libraries). For example, an attacker could manipulate the URL in a verification link to point to a malicious server. The CocoaPods team has already taken steps to ensure that the exploits are fixed.

After the EVA researchers privately notified CocoaPods developers of the vulnerability, they wiped all session keys to ensure no one could access the accounts without first having control of the registered email address.

The CocoaPods maintainers also added a new procedure for recovering old orphan pods that requires contacting the maintainers directly. An author would need to contact the company to take over one of those dependencies at this point.

This isn’t the first time that CocoaPods has been targeted by attackers. In 2021, the project’s maintainers confirmed a security issue that allowed CocoaPods repositories to run arbitrary code on the servers that manage it. This could be used to replace existing packages by malicious versions with code that could end up shipping in iOS and Mac apps.

EVA researchers advise developers using CocoaPods in their apps to always review CocoaPods dependencies and run security scans to detect malicious code in all external libraries.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Security

Security

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.