The July 4th Apple deals are flooding in now with new all-time lows on the nano-texture M4 iPad Pro models at up to $155 off and even more starting from $929. We then move over to the base model M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $300 off with higher-end configs now at new all-time lows – as much as $500 off the Apple price here. AirPods Max colorways have returned to $450 and you’ll find a whole lot more by way of the now live Amazon 4th of July sale and Best Buy’s holiday event. Hit the jump for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s nano-texture 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro just hit the $1,844 all-time low ($155 off), more from $929

We have quickly become big fans of Apple’s nano-texture matte glass treatment on the new M4 iPad Pros after being entirely skeptical at launch. My guy Chance Miller is a recent nano-texture convert after 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall trolled him for a couple weeks, but either way this nano-texture thing is indeed a thing, and the best price yet on the most affordable 13-inch option has arrived. Amazon is now offering the 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture upgrade starting at $1,844 shipped in Space Black. Regularly $1,999, this is $155 off, one of the deepest deals we have tracked on any M4 iPad Pro (outside of a limited offer on the 2TB at a much higher price), and a great chance to scoop up Apple’s matte glass treatment adorning the ”thinnest” product it has released to date.

Our hands-on feature on the new nano-texture glass details the user experience entirely.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Score a M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $300 off, plus more up to $500 off

Alongside ongoing $200 price drops on the entry level M3 MacBook Pros, today we are taking it up a notch with $300 discounts on the M3 Pro model. Amazon is now offering the silver and Space Black M3 Pro MacBook Pro with the 512GB internal SSD and 18GB of memory down at $1,699 shipped. This deal is also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $1,999, this is a straight up $300 price drop on Apple’s latest and greatest MacBook Pro – okay maybe the M3 Pro Max is greater, but it’s also wildly pricey. Today’s deal is matching the lowest we have tracked on this configuration, landing as only the second-time we have seen it down this low.

All AirPods Max colors have now dropped back to $450 shipped ($99 off)

Update: All of the AirPods Max colors are now back down to $449 shipped at Amazon after quickly jumping back up to the full $549 price tag. Details in original post below.

While everyone is talking about the Sonos Ace headphones right now, it’s starting to feel like Amazon and Apple are getting little more aggressive with AirPods Max than usual – there’s another straight up $99 price drop now live at $449.99 shipped. The regularly $549 Apple over-ear headphones saw a solid price drop a couple weeks ago, and now it’s back on all coloways including the green set that hasn’t gone on sale quite as often. While some folks side-step the AirPods Max in favor of Bose Ultra and Sony XM-series cans (and perhaps now the new Sonos Ace that carry an MSRP at the same price as today’s Max deal), some swear by them, and now’s your chance to score another set (or your first one) while they are matching the best price of the year.

Best Buy 4th of July sale now live! MacBooks, iPads, and much more

One of the deals Best Buy is specifically highlighting as part of its July 4th sale in the Apple category is the previous-generation entry-level iPad Air 5 that is now down at $399.99 from its usual $600 – this one is now sold out at Amazon. There’s also up to $300 in savings on the previous-gen iPad Pro models for folks not convinced on the price tags for the new M4 models. From there, we move over to particularly notable M3 Pro MacBook Pro models at up to $300 off (and we aren’t just talking about the extremely expensive configurations) as well as price drops on the previous-generation M2 MacBook Air – this one is now starting at $849 via both Amazon and Best Buy. Here are some highlight Apple deals from the Best Buy 4th of July sale:

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Headless Mac-ready Samsung 27-inch M5 FHD Smart Monitor sees first post-launch deal at $229

While we did track some early promotional offers on the latest Samsung Smart Monitors that just debuted last month, the straight up cash deals have arrived on the latest M5. Both Amazon and Samsung are now offering the new 27-inch M50D Series FHD Smart Monitor for $229 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the very first cash deal on Amazon we have tracked and a subsequent all-time low there. Again, there were $50 discounts available to those who signed up and pre-ordered alongside some 15% price drops shortly thereafter, but today’s discount is the best otherwise and a great chance to scoop up a new intelligent Samsung monitor.

As we have detailed in the past, these Samsung Smart Monitors are, well…smart. They are far more than just a monitor in so many ways. Yes, you get the HDR10, dual HDMI input, and all of the usuals you would expect from a desktop monitor, but it’s more than that. It can also act has a gaming hub with nothing more than a Bluetooth controller (yes it has Bluetooth as well) and it can stream OTT content and other video services. You can even work directly on the monitor with embedded productivity apps like Microsoft 365.

