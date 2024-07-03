Proton Drive gets collaborative Docs with end-to-end encryption and no AI training

After gaining private and secure photo backup in iOS and advanced file sharing earlier this year, Proton Drive is gaining its latest capability. Collaborative Docs brings all the handy features you want while retaining end-to-end encryption and preventing AI models from training on your data.

Proton announced the launch in a blog post this morning:

Billions of people use online document editors like Google Docs or Microsoft 365 to write reports, collaborate on projects, and keep track of meeting notes. But there is a growing concern about Big Tech platforms having access to your content, tracking you across the web, and collecting data to train privacy-invading AI models. Today we’re announcing a new end-to-end encrypted, collaborative document editor that puts your privacy first. Docs in Proton Drive are built on the same privacy and security principles as all our services, starting with end-to-end encryption. Docs let you collaborate in real time, leave comments, add photos, and store your files securely. Best of all, it’s all private — even keystrokes and cursor movements are encrypted.

Proton has aimed to build Docs with a “clean, simple experience.” Here are the features and capabilities:

Write with privacy — Create and edit documents within Proton Drive, knowing your contents are only accessible to you and those you choose to share with.

— Create and edit documents within Proton Drive, knowing your contents are only accessible to you and those you choose to share with. Share and invite anyone — Invite other users to view or edit your documents with a single click.

Invite other users to view or edit your documents with a single click. Collaborate in real-time — Changes are reflected immediately, ensuring every contributor always sees the most up-to-date version.

— Changes are reflected immediately, ensuring every contributor always sees the most up-to-date version. View cursors and presence indicators — See who else is viewing or editing the document, enhancing teamwork and communication.

— See who else is viewing or editing the document, enhancing teamwork and communication. Leave comments and replies — Add comments to share feedback without editing the document. Comments are visible to all collaborators, keeping everyone in the loop.

— Add comments to share feedback without editing the document. Comments are visible to all collaborators, keeping everyone in the loop. Import and export with ease — You can upload .docx documents, edit them, and download in various formats like .docx, .txt, .md, and HTML.

Proton Drive Docs is available starting today with the company highlighting it should become available to everyone “over the next couple of days.” It also recommends updating your Proton Drive app to the latest version for the “best experience.”

Proton Drive is free for anyone with 5 GB of storage included and paid plans are available up to 3TB.