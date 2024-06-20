Proton Drive now includes its secure and private photo backup on iOS

Following up on advanced sharing options landing for Proton Drive last week, the company is out with its latest update today for iOS users. Its end-to-end encrypted Proton Drive app for iPhone now offers automatic photo and video backup to securely store and protect your most important memories.

Proton announced the news in a blog post:

While other cloud storage providers see your photos as just another source of data that can be monitored and monetized, we understand that your photos capture the most precious moments of your life. Whether it’s a family gathering, a beautiful sunset, or a candid smile, we believe these memories deserve to be preserved securely. With Proton Drive, your cherished moments are protected by end-to-end encryption and accessible whenever and wherever you need them.

Like all of its services, Proton Drive uses end-to-end encryption for both your files and metadata so you’re fully protected.

Proton Drive is free for anyone with 5 GB of storage included and paid plans go up to 3TB.

Here’s how to turn on the feature in the iOS app:

Get the Proton Drive app if you don’t have it already Tap the Photos tab at the bottom Choose Turn on backup and allow Proton Drive to access your photos Make sure you’re on WiFi and the backup process will start You’re all set!

If you’re not seeing the option right now, Proton notes the feature is “gradually rolling out to the Proton community and will be available to everyone by the end of this week.”