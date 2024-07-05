We’ve already covered many of the new features of macOS Sequoia, the next version of the Mac operating system. However, there’s one small but important change coming with the update for those who often use their Mac for media consumption, and that’s the HDMI Passthrough option for Dolby Atmos audio in media apps.

HDMI Passthrough with Dolby Atmos on macOS

The beta version of macOS Sequoia includes a new HDMI Passthrough option that can be found in the Apple Music and Apple TV apps. According to the description, enabling this feature lets you play Dolby Atmos audio on supported devices through the HDMI port.

This is possible because HDMI Passthrough essentially transmits the lossless audio to be decoded by an external sound system rather than decoding it on the computer. It not only increases the sound quality, but also enables external speakers to receive Dolby Atmos audio.

For users running macOS Sequoia beta, this new option can be found in the Playback settings of Apple apps. Some Apple TV users have also been asking for a similar feature in tvOS, but there’s no sign of HDMI Passthrough coming to tvOS 18 so far.

More about macOS Sequoia

With macOS Sequoia, users have new ways to take advantage of Continuity features between Mac and iPhone. For example, users can now not only mirror their iPhone screen on their Mac, but also interact with the iPhone screen.

Apple has also introduced a standalone Passwords app with macOS Sequoia, letting users easily manage their passwords without the need for third-party apps. And coming later this year, Apple Intelligence will enable many AI-based features for the Mac.

macOS Sequoia will be available to the public this fall. A developer preview is now available, while a public beta will be released next month.