HomeKit Weekly: Starling Home Hub now allows direct video streaming to HomeKit for Nest cameras, bypassing Google’s cloud

Even as an Apple user, I can appreciate some of the work Google has done with its Nest lineup. I use the Google Nest doorbell and the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight in my house, and I am very happy with them. I use the Starling Home Hub. The latest Starling firmware brings support for something that unlocks a new use case for folks who like Google’s hardware but not the cloud service.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

One of the biggest complaints about Nest cameras is that video streams always go through Google’s cloud service. This uses a lot of data (a real concern if you have metered internet caps) and raises privacy concerns for many who prefer camera streams to stay on their local network. With this new update, supported camera models (most 2021+ cameras and older ones transferred to the Google Home app) can stream directly to the HomeKit via the Starling Home Hub over your local network. This feature allows Nest camera users to stream directly to the HomeKit without relying on Google’s cloud, reducing data consumption and improving latency.

Supported Nest Cameras

Key benefits

Reduced Data Usage : Ideal for users with data caps.

: Ideal for users with data caps. Lower Latency : Faster streaming response.

: Faster streaming response. Enhanced Privacy: Direct local network data flow, bypassing Google’s cloud storage.

Limitations

Cameras and Starling Home Hub must be on the same network.

Only one video stream per camera at a time with local streaming enabled.

How to Enable:

Go to the Advanced Settings in the Starling Home Hub app and select “Enable local network streaming for supported cameras.” Double check your camera models support this feature, as indicated above. This feature is exclusive to Starling Home Hub, meaning there’s no other way to achieve this, even with Google’s own apps.

Wrap up

If you’ve been hesitant to use Google’s Nest cameras due to privacy concerns, the Starling Home Hub allows you to bypass Google’s cloud service and send the feeds directly to HomeKit, so you get the benefits of both products and services.

Nest cameras send video data to Google’s cloud service when the live stream is being viewed, and also when an activity event occurs if video history is enabled in the Google Home app. Additionally, if you have Nest Aware Plus and 24/7 recording is enabled for the camera in the Google Home app, video data will be streamed to Google’s cloud service continually. If local network streaming is enabled in Starling Home Hub, video data will no longer be sent to Google when the live stream is being viewed in Apple Home. If you wish to prevent video data from being sent by the camera to Google’s cloud service under any circumstances (including when an activity event occurs), go to the camera’s settings in Google Home, Video, then set Video history to No video history (in which case only live view will be available, and motion events will not be registered) or 3-hour snapshot event history (if available for your camera, which will maintain full event functionality in Apple Home including 10 days of event recordings for HomeKit Secure Video capable cameras).

The Starling Home Hub is $99 and free from ongoing subscription costs, and you can read the support doc for more information.