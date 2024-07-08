Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher are now free for 6 months

The popular Affinity creative suite for Mac, iPad, and PC is out with an enticing offer today, half a year of free access to the software. Here are the details.

Affinity announced the new generous 6-month free trial in a newsroom post this morning:

The free trial is offered on Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher on Mac, Windows PC and iPad. Those who download it are under no obligation to buy. For customers who want to make a purchase, the apps are currently available with 50% discount.

Along with the extended trial period, Affinity highlights it has a free “comprehensive support program including learning videos and tutorials by its in-house experts and other professionals who already use the award-winning software.”

The company is making it seamless to test out the creative suite with no credit card details needed to start the trial.

To get going, just click the “Try For Free” button. After the trial, the Affinity V2 suite normally runs $164.99 as a one-time purchase but is currently 50% off – $82.99 for individuals.

Affinity also has options for business and education customers.