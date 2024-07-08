 Skip to main content

Affinity Designer, Photo, and Publisher are now free for 6 months

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 8 2024 - 7:21 am PT
0 Comments
Affinity apps updated with support for dozens of new cameras and 32-bit HDR

The popular Affinity creative suite for Mac, iPad, and PC is out with an enticing offer today, half a year of free access to the software. Here are the details.

Affinity announced the new generous 6-month free trial in a newsroom post this morning:

The free trial is offered on Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer and Affinity Publisher on Mac, Windows PC and iPad. Those who download it are under no obligation to buy. For customers who want to make a purchase, the apps are currently available with 50% discount.

Along with the extended trial period, Affinity highlights it has a free “comprehensive support program including learning videos and tutorials by its in-house experts and other professionals who already use the award-winning software.”

The company is making it seamless to test out the creative suite with no credit card details needed to start the trial.

To get going, just click the “Try For Free” button. After the trial, the Affinity V2 suite normally runs $164.99 as a one-time purchase but is currently 50% off – $82.99 for individuals.

Affinity also has options for business and education customers.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Affinity Photo

Affinity Photo

Affinity Photo is a professional photo editing a…
Affinity Designer

Affinity Designer

Affinity Designer is a professional vector graph…
Affinity Publisher

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12