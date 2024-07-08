MagSafe is a very versatile technology that unlocks many interesting use cases. Many of them involve charging, but occasionally, you’ll come across one that has nothing to do with charging and aims to simplify getting the perfect viewing angle. This week, I am looking at the Baseus Magsafe Car Mount.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What exactly is the Baseus Magsafe Car Mount?

This product is designed to put your iPhone at the perfect angle while driving. Navigating the roads while keeping your phone accessible can be challenging, depending on your car layout, but the Baseus Magsafe Car Mount offers a unique solution. This innovative car mount combines MagSafe functionality with a minimalist design. While it lacks charging options, it’s perfect if you want a simple way to put your iPhone at the right angle for GPS, music, etc.

The key feature of the product is its bendable titanium alloy arm. This arm can be adjusted to fit various flat surfaces within your car, providing ultimate flexibility in placement. Whether you prefer your phone to be mounted on the dashboard or the center console, theBaseus Magsafe Car Mount can accommodate your needs.

Additionally, the holder offers 360-degree rotation, enabling you to adjust your phone to the perfect viewing angle. This is particularly useful for using GPS navigation, ensuring that your directions are always within easy view without obstructing your driving line of sight.

Installation process

The Baseus Magsafe Car Mount includes 3M mounting stickers with velcro. You can place it anywhere on your car dash, and once it dries (I like leaving it overnight), you can attach the actual mount to it. Then, you can simply drop your iPhone on it to have it at the perfect viewing angle.

Overall opinion on the Baseus Magsafe Car Mount

For the price (under $20), it’s a unique device. If you like to charge your iPhone via USB-C or Lightning and connect it to your car over a wire for CarPlay, this is a pretty unique device for mounting your iPhone in your car. It’s a simple device with one goal, and it does it pretty well.

You can buy the Baseus Magsafe Car Mount from Amazon.