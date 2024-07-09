Apple’s home key continues to slowly make its way into more smart home locks. Aqara, fresh off the release of the U50 smart lock, has just released the Aqara U200 with advanced security features, Matter support, Thread support, and integration with Apple home key.

HomeKit Weekly is a series focused on smart home accessories, automation tips and tricks, and everything to do with Apple’s smart home framework.

The Aqara U200 lock looks like a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their current deadbolts easily. Its retrofit design makes it perfect for homeowners and renters, allowing you to enhance Euro mortise and US deadbolt locks without changing keys or altering your door. Installing the Aqara U200 is straightforward, requiring no tools beyond a screwdriver.​

Key features:

Fingerprint recognition : Fast and secure access with the built-in fingerprint reader

: Fast and secure access with the built-in fingerprint reader PIN codes : Personalized codes can be entered on the included wireless keypad. Aqara app users can manage guest access easily with one-time passwords that can be remotely created, shared, and used even when the lock is disconnected from any smart home platform

: Personalized codes can be entered on the included wireless keypad. Aqara app users can manage guest access easily with one-time passwords that can be remotely created, shared, and used even when the lock is disconnected from any smart home platform Mobile apps and voice assistants : Remote access for locking and unlocking is available via the Aqara app, Amazon Alexa, HomeKit, Google Home/Google Assistant, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and more

: Remote access for locking and unlocking is available via the Aqara app, Amazon Alexa, HomeKit, Google Home/Google Assistant, SmartThings, Home Assistant, and more Aqara NFC cards : Manual and easy unlocking using Aqara’s NFC key fobs

: Manual and easy unlocking using Aqara’s NFC key fobs Traditional keys: emergency access using your original door keys

The U200 lock takes home security to the next level with advanced encryption that guards against hacking, a tamper alarm on the wireless keypad, and an auto-lock feature that secures your door automatically after a set time. You’ll also receive real-time notifications about your home’s security status.

Building on the popular features of previous Aqara locks, the Aqara U200 offers local and encrypted storage for fingerprints and passwords, anti-peep PIN code protection, and modes like Do-Not-Disturb, Passage, and Night Latch. Additionally, the Aqara U200 introduces a quiet unlock mode to reduce noise, a pull spring for handle-less or inward-opening doors, and convenient turn-to-lock and turn-to-unlock functions.

Built on top of the Thread protocol, the U200 lock is designed for long-lasting use. It operates on rechargeable Li-Ion batteries, offering up to six months of battery life per charge. The IPX5-rated keypad can run on AAA batteries or use existing doorbell wiring for permanent power.

Wrap up on Aqara U200

We’ll have a more in-depth and hands-on review in the coming weeks, but you can purchase the Aqara U200 with Apple home key support from Amazon and use code 20LFY6XT to save 20% through July 11th. I am a big fan of the Aqara U100, and with Matter, Thread, and Apple home key, the U200 looks like a great addition to the lineup.