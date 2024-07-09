The global PC market grew 3.4% in the second quarter, while Mac shipments grew significantly more, at 6% year-on-year.

Apple is also expected to play a significant role in accelerating growth in the market as a whole, thanks to the introduction later this year of Apple Intelligence …

Mac shipments grew 6%

Market intelligence firm Canalys today published its latest estimates.

The PC market gathered momentum in Q2 2024, with worldwide shipments of desktops and notebooks up 3.4% year-on-year, reaching 62.8 million units […] Apple secured the fourth position, shipping 5.5 million units and capturing a 9% market share, marking a 6% increase compared to the same period last year.

Apple sits behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell in the global personal computer market.

AI will drive accelerated growth

Canalys notes that Microsoft will play the biggest role in further accelerating growth in the PC market, thanks to the discontinuation of Windows 10. Many PC owners will need to buy replacement machines to run Windows 11, and the launch of the first Copilot+ PCs powered by ARM processors will further boost demand for new machines.

But Apple Intelligence will also play a significant role. Although it will run on all Apple Silicon Macs, back to the M1, there are still lots of Intel Mac users who may now be tempted to make the transition.

The quarter culminated with the launch of the first Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon processors and more clarity around Apple’s AI strategy with the announcement of the Apple Intelligence suite of features for Mac.

