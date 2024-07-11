 Skip to main content

Apple trade-in values cut by $10-20 for iPhone; up to $90 for Mac

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jul 11 2024 - 5:51 am PT
0 Comments
Apple trade-in values cut | Silhouette of visitors to an Apple Store

Apple trade-in values in the US have been reduced for some devices, but most of the cuts are relatively small. For iPhone 14 models, for example, the reduction is either $10 or $20.

The biggest cuts are for Macs, where the worst case is a $90 reduction in the case of the iMac …

MacRumors spotted the change.

  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (vs. $630)
  • iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $400 (vs. $420)
  • Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $355 (vs. $360)
  • Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Up to $90 (vs. $110)
  • Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $125 (vs. $140)
  • MacBook Pro: Up to $925 (vs. $1,010)
  • MacBook Air: Up to $485 (vs. $525)
  • MacBook: Up to $130 (vs. $145)
  • iMac: Up to $330 (vs. $420)
  • iPad Pro: Up to $565 (vs. $580)
  • iPad: Up to $225 (vs. $250)

Apple makes periodic adjustments to trade-in values. These do generally reduce over time, but there are instances where the company actually bumps up the price it will pay for older devices.

There are also times when the company will offer promotions. It did this back in March, when it offered better trade-in deals for anyone buying an iPhone 15, and in May, when the boost was valid for any new iPhone purchase.

You can check out all the current trade-in values on Apple’s website. You can, of course, get more from third-parties and by selling privately, but many consider it worth the hit to have a simple seamless process when upgrading.

Photo by Zhiyue on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications