Apple trade-in values cut by $10-20 for iPhone; up to $90 for Mac

Apple trade-in values in the US have been reduced for some devices, but most of the cuts are relatively small. For iPhone 14 models, for example, the reduction is either $10 or $20.

The biggest cuts are for Macs, where the worst case is a $90 reduction in the case of the iMac …

MacRumors spotted the change.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: Up to $620 (vs. $630)

iPhone 14 Plus: Up to $400 (vs. $420)

Apple Watch Ultra: Up to $355 (vs. $360)

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation): Up to $90 (vs. $110)

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $125 (vs. $140)

MacBook Pro: Up to $925 (vs. $1,010)

MacBook Air: Up to $485 (vs. $525)

MacBook: Up to $130 (vs. $145)

iMac: Up to $330 (vs. $420)

iPad Pro: Up to $565 (vs. $580)

iPad: Up to $225 (vs. $250)

Apple makes periodic adjustments to trade-in values. These do generally reduce over time, but there are instances where the company actually bumps up the price it will pay for older devices.

There are also times when the company will offer promotions. It did this back in March, when it offered better trade-in deals for anyone buying an iPhone 15, and in May, when the boost was valid for any new iPhone purchase.

You can check out all the current trade-in values on Apple’s website. You can, of course, get more from third-parties and by selling privately, but many consider it worth the hit to have a simple seamless process when upgrading.

Photo by Zhiyue on Unsplash