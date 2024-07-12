Today’s Apple deals are now up for grabs down below. We have a solid offer on the iPad 10th Gen for folks looking to score a casual current-generation Apple tablet without breaking the bank. That deal joins new all-time low pricing on the most affordable M2 iPad Air at $729 as well as price drops across the entire Apple Pencil lineup, including the USB-C model, 2nd Gen, Pro, and more. Head below for discounts on AirPods Pro 2 at the best price of the year, AirTags, and much more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score the second-best price ever on Apple’s current iPad 10 from $319 shipped

When it comes to the current-generation lineup of iPads Apple still sells, there’s none more affordable than the Apple iPad 10th Gen. No, it’s not a new M2 iPad Air and it’s definitely not an M4 tablet, but it is a current-generation iPad that’s still great for casual users and you can now score one starting from the second-lowest price we have ever tracked all-time at $319 shipped via Amazon. This model carries a regular price tag at $449 before Apple officially slashed the MSRP back in May, but now you can score one within $19 of the lowest we have ever tracked.

Today’s brand new listing over at Amazon even undercuts the lowest excellent condition open-box units we can find over at Best Buy, which are starting at $329 right now.

Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the most affordable option for M4 iPad Pro and M2 Air, now starts at $61

Apple’s current lineup of Apple Pencil devices sits at a total of four, with the latest Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) being the only two that will work with new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. Joining ongoing deals on the pro model down below, Amazon and Best Buy have both brought back the Apple Pencil (USB-C) deal down at $69 shipped. Regularly $79, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon, landing on par with our previous mention. It is the lowest price you’ll find on a brand new unit Apple Pencil that works with Apple’s latest iPads. However, over at Best Buy you’ll find excellent condition open-box units sitting at $60.99 shipped. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Apple Pencil (USB-C) from a proper retailer shipping it with a full 1-year warranty.

Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon low at $729, more from $564

This morning has ushered in a new Amazon all-time low price on the most affordable new 13-inch M2 iPad Air. Apple’s latest 13-inch Air model with the 128GB storage is now starting at $729 shipped on Amazon, down from the regular $799 list price. That’s $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we have ever tracked on the 13-inch M2 iPad Air. While this might not be in that sweet spot in terms of storage capacity for some folks, it is also now $100 under the price of the 256GB variant. Folks looking to jump up to the 512GB with the 11-inch form-factor will find select colorways now starting at $844 – that’s matching the lowest price we have tracked since launch.

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits $799 Amazon all-time low in all colors

Update: As we expected, Amazon has now matched the Best Buy offer on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in all four color down at $799 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low with the rest of the details waiting for you down below.

The M3 MacBook Air is here and is now on sale from $999, you can even score a wild deal on the M1 model at $649 as part of Walmart’s big summer sale, but now it’s time to split the difference. Apple’s now previous-generation M2 iPad Air still delivers a ton of value, slated to receive macOS Sequoia this fall and compatibility with Apple Intelligence thereafter, and we are now tracking a particularly notable price on it. Best Buy has the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air in all four colorways down at $799 shipped. This is an originally $1,199 Apple laptop that now carries a regular price at $999. It is currently on sale for $899 at Amazon (although we might very well see a price match there at anytime) and is now $30 under the best price we have tracked at Amazon. It, as mentioned above, is also now $200 under the lowest price you’ll find on the new M3 model.

Score one of the best prices ever on AirPods Pro 2 at $169 (Reg. $249)

Update: Amazon is now offering the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 with the USB-C MagSafe case down at $169 shipped. Regularly $249, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked, $20 under our previous mention, and $10 under what is usually the best price around at $179.

Update: Amazon has now dropped pricing on both the 4-pack and single AirTag listings to $74.98 and $24, respectively. Rarely even below $79 and $25, these are easily among the best we have ever tracked at Amazon. More details in original post below.

Amazon is once again offering the 4-pack of Apple’s AirTags down at $74.98 shipped. Regularly $99, this is slightly below our previous mention, $1 under the recent Walmart offer, and delivers a solid 20% price drop. We did see a drop to $78 months ago just before this pack fell to $75 for a few days back in March, but this is otherwise on par with the lowest we have tracked this year on Amazon. While the single AirTag listing has also dropped back down to $24 Prime shipped from the usual $19, the 4-pack yields a price at $19.75 per AirTag to deliver the lowest price per tag we can find from a reputable dealer right now.

