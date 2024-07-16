Beats teams up with Minecraft for new special edition Solo 4 headphones

Apple’s Beats brand is teaming up with Minecraft to launch a special edition version of Beats Solo 4 headphones. These are the same Beats Solo 4 that I reviewed earlier this year, just with some classic Minecraft designs all over them.

In addition to the pixelated Minecraft touches all over, these new Beats Solo 4 also feature the Minecraft logo on the top headband. The same design touches have also been applied to the carrying case as well. You’ll also find the iconic “Creeper” character from Minecraft on the inner headband.

The partnership comes in celebration of Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, as Beats explains:

Beats by Dr. Dre is teaming up with Minecraft to release a special edition Solo 4 headphone celebrating the game’s 15th anniversary. The on-ear headphones feature a Minecraft-inspired pixelated design with metallic green hinges and include the iconic “Creeper” character. This exclusive partnership embodies the intersection of music and creativity, which continue to be integral parts of both brands. Through music and blocks, there’s no limit to what players can imagine as they shape their own world. With the purchase of the Beats x Minecraft Solo 4 headphone, customers will receive a unique code to redeem an in-game headphone character creator item. Minecraft content creator TinaKitten will also curate a Spatial Audio playlist available exclusively on Apple Music. To bring the campaign launch to life, Beats and Minecraft invite the local community to Apple Fifth Ave in New York on July 18th at 6:30pm EST for a conversation with TinaKitten and Apple Music Radio host Travis Mills. The event is part of Apple’s Today at Apple programming and will highlight the power of creativity, self-expression, and connection. Starting on July 16th, participants can register to attend the Today at Apple session here.

When I reviewed the Beats Solo 4, I praised them as a well-executed revamp of a best-selling product:

The Beats Solo 4 are a welcome addition to the Beats and Apple family of headphones. While there’s more I wish Beats would’ve changed, the improvements they did make were much-needed. I also really don’t want to overlook just how key it is that the price remained unchanged at $199.99. Beats Solo 4 is a significantly better product at the same price. It’s hard to knock them with that context in mind.

The new Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 are likewise priced at $199.99. They’ll be available from Apple’s website, Target, and select Apple Store locations starting July 18.