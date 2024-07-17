Dreametech offers major discounts on top robot vacuums for Prime Day

Dreametech is offering 9to5Mac readers major summer discounts, offering up to 46% off on their top-of-the-line cleaning machines. From high-performance robotic vacuums to versatile wet and dry vacuums, now is the perfect time to upgrade your cleaning arsenal. Here’s a breakdown of the deals you won’t want to miss:

For a limited time, enjoy massive discounts on Dreametech’s flagship models, with an additional 5% off when you use the exclusive code DM9to55off at checkout.

The Dreametech L20 Ultra, now available for just $799.99 (down from $1399.99), is a revolutionary robotic vacuum that features the industry-first AI-Driven MopExtend™ Technology. This advanced system ensures every corner of your home is impeccably clean.

The AI-driven MopExtend™ Technology offers automatic edge and corner cleaning with Position Sensitive Detectors and Duo-Scrub™ high-speed rotary mops that have built-in dirt detection. The Automatic Base Station features DualBoost 2.0 technology and a 3.2L dust bag with a 75-day capacity. It also includes self-cleaning and drying mops with a 4.5L water tank and hot air drying for up to 2 hours.

The system has auto water and cleaning solution refilling. The Advanced Cleaning System uses the Vormax™ Suction System with 7,000Pa suction power and a liftable rubber brush for hair detangling. It also boasts ultrasonic carpet recognition and mop removal, along with Pathfinder™ Smart Navigation using AI and 3D structure light technology.

The DreameBot X30 Ultra, a next-gen hands-free cleaning experience, is available for $1149.99, a 32% discount from its original price of $1699.99. This model was showcased at CES 2024, bringing unparalleled convenience and efficiency to home cleaning.

The Self-Cleaning Base Station offers a 7-in-1 array of automatic options, including hot water washing and hot air drying. The Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush features cutting heads to remove tangled hair without damaging carpets or fingers. With MopExtend™ RoboSwing Technology, it has enhanced edge detection and a flex arm for deeper corner cleaning.

Its Smart Sensing Technologies adapt to unique home layouts and floor types, detect carpets, and raise the mop up to 10.5 mm. The device boasts 8,300Pa suction power from its digital motor and a 6,400mAh battery providing up to 260 minutes of cleaning on a single charge. It also includes intelligent 3D mapping for navigation and obstacle avoidance, and can clean up to 243m² (2615ft²) per charge.

For those in need of a powerful wet and dry vacuum, the Dreametech H12 Pro is a steal at $269.99, marked down 46% from $499.99. This vacuum boasts industry-leading edge-cleaning design, high-powered suction, and hot air drying capabilities, making it a versatile tool for any household.

This design boasts an industry-leading 0.2-inch edge-cleaning capability and a dual-edge cleaning brush. It features both wet and dry vacuuming modes, with smart dirt detection for automatic suction selection. The clean water tank has a capacity of 0.9 liters, while the used water tank holds 0.7 liters. Equipped with a brushless motor and high-powered suction, it ensures efficient cleaning.

The Dreametech L10s Ultra, an all-in-one cleaning powerhouse, is priced at $599.99, a 33% discount from its regular $899.99. This model combines vacuuming and mopping functions, providing a comprehensive solution for maintaining a spotless home.

The device features a hands-free emptying system, automatic mop cleaning, drying, and water refilling, as well as automatic dust collection and solution-adding capabilities. It offers fast mapping and path-planning for efficient cleaning. Equipped with AI-powered navigation, an RGB camera, and 3D structured light, it uses 24 sensors for obstacle detection and avoidance.

The system recognizes and navigates around more than 30 types of home environments and identifies six main categories of obstacles. Users can customize cleaning settings via the Dreamehome app, choosing between vacuum only, mop only, or a combination of both, with adjustable auto-empty and automatic mop-washing settings. Additionally, it is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, and the mobile app is available for both Android and iPhone.

Last but not least, the Dreametech H14 is available for $419.99, reduced by 30% from its original price of $599.99. This state-of-the-art smart vacuum integrates smart cleaning technology with industry-leading suction power and a 180-degree lie-flat reach, ensuring a thorough cleaning experience under the lowest beds, sofas, and cabinets. The H14 also features smart dirt detection with automatic suction adjustment and upgraded hot air drying modes for added convenience.

The Dreametech H14 Wet and Dry Vacuum’s smart sensor automatically adapts its suction power to accommodate various messes, delivering stellar cleaning results while maximizing energy efficiency. Its LED display and intuitive voice prompts make deep cleaning easy and convenient. Additionally, the H14’s innovative vacuum brush, equipped with a comb-toothed scraper, digs deep to squeeze dirty liquid and extract waste, even removing challenging hair tangles. After cleaning, place the H14 in its smart charging base to automatically sanitize it with a 140-degree bath and two hot air drying modes.

Save time and money

Don’t forget to use the code DM9to55off at checkout for an extra 5% off these already fantastic deals. This limited-time offer is the perfect chance to invest in cutting-edge cleaning technology from Dreametech.

Upgrade your cleaning routine today and experience the future of home maintenance with Dreametech’s innovative and efficient solutions. Act fast as these deals are only available from July 16 to 22! Catch up with Dreametech on X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook for the latest.