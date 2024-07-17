Kandji announces $100M funding round to continue Apple endpoint management expansion in the enterprise

Kandji, an Apple endpoint management and security platform, has announced that it has raised $100 million in capital from General Catalyst. Of this $100 million, $50 million is allocated to equity financing and $50 million for go-to-market expansion and investment. This latest fundraising round brings Kandji’s valuation to $850 million. Deep Nishar from General Catalyst will also join Kandji’s Board of Directors.

“In our view, Kandji brings a unique combination of innovative solutions and fiscal value to their customers with their sophisticated approach to Apple endpoint management and security,” said Deep Nishar, General Catalyst Managing Partner. “We believe Kandji has a truly differentiated approach, and we are excited to embark on this long term partnership with Adam and team.”

Kandji’s latest funding marks another milestone in its ongoing growth. Since the 2021 funding round, the company has experienced a surge of over 600% in annual recurring revenue and a nearly fourfold expansion in its customer base, spanning more than 40 industries. Among its notable customers are Allbirds, Canva, and Notion, which have strategic partnerships with industry leaders like ServiceNow, AWS, and Okta.

The company recently enhanced its product lineup with Assignment Maps and Prism. These new tools aim to empower IT, teams, by providing the automation and visibility necessary for managing large fleets of Apple devices. Kandji earned a spot on Forbes’ Next Billion Dollar Startup List for 2023, highlighting its potential to achieve unicorn status with a billion-dollar valuation.