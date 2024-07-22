Today’s deals are headlined by a solid $129 price drop on the mid-range 256GB M2 iPad Air from $770 shipped (with other configurations starting at $738). From there, we move up to the latest M4 pro-grade Apple tablets with the 13-inch entry-level model joining a new low on the Wi-Fi + Cell variant at $110 off the going rate. Next, we have a new Amazon low Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger, the best price ever on the pink AirPods Max, Nomad gear, and much more. Head below for a closer look.
The 256GB M2 iPad Air is now $129 off
Apple’s new M2 iPad Air somehow found a way to (mostly) side-step the Prime day price drops, but we just spotted a big-time deal on the blue 13-inch 256GB model at $769.99 shipped. The larger 13-inch M2 Airs start at $799 if you buy the 256GB model right from Apple ($738 all-time low on Amazon right now), but Amazon just knocked $129 off the 256GB model to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release – that’s just $32 more than the 128GB’s all-time low. And for all intents and purposes, this is a the best price ever – it dropped to $749 for a few hours in the middle of the night at the beginning of the month during a time when just about no one could have even noticed (it might even have been a price mistake to honest). Either way, you’re looking at the best price on the mid-range 13-incher Air out there.
Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro now at best prices yet from $1,198
While most of the big-time Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro focused in on the 11-inch model, we are starting to see some solid offers on the 13-inch variant. This past weekend saw the high-end 13-inch 2TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro drop $365 to deliver a new all-time low, and this morning we are tracking a deal on a more accessible Wi-Fi + Cell, in fact the most affordable of the 13-inchers. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro with the cellular action starting from $1,389 shipped in Space Black. That’s a straight $110 price drop from the usual $1,499 and the lowest price we can find. This the best price we have tracked on the Wi-Fi + Cell model, just note you can score a $100 price drop on the Wi-Fi only model as well starting at $1,189.
M4 iPad Pro 11-inch
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB $919 (Reg. $999)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,099 (Reg. $1,199) | All-time low
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 512GB $1,099 (Reg. $1,199) | All-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,299 (Reg. $1,399) | All-time low
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 1TB $1,349 (Reg. $1,599)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,713 (Reg. $1,799)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 11-inch 2TB $1,950 (Reg. $1,999)
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $2,091 (Reg. $2,199)
M4 iPad Pro 13-inch
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 256GB $1,198 (Reg. $1,299) | New all-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,389 (Reg. $1,499)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 512GB $1,389 (Reg. $1,499) | New all-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,574 (Reg. $1,699) | All-time low
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 1TB $1,749 (Reg. $1,899) | All-time low
- With nano-texture glass from $1,839 (Reg. $1,999) | All-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $1,939 (Reg. $2,099)
- Apple M4 iPad Pro 13-inch 2TB $2,099 (Reg. $2,299) | New all-time low
- Wi-Fi + Cell model from $2,134 (Reg. $2,499) | New all-time low
***Amazon just knocked the new Apple Pencil Pro with Find My down to the $110 all-time low
Belkin’s new 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger drops to $104 Amazon low (20% off)
We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charger to $104.49 shipped for Prime members. This deal serves a 20% or $26 discount on a relatively new MagSafe charger that’s been fetching $130 since its debut on Amazon. This is, in fact, the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and it’s within $5 of its previous all-time low price of $100 from last year at Belkin’s website. You’ll find this model sold directly from the official Apple storefront as well where it’s yet to drop below its listed price of $130.
Here’s the best Amazon price yet on the Philips Hue HomeKit Go Smart Table Lamp
While the new Philips Hue Twilight Lamp has arrived – it is a wired solution that will cost you $280, the portable Philips Hue Go Smart Table Lamp is now down at one of its best prices ever. Amazon is now offering the regularly $160 white model down at $102.36 shipped after you clip the on page coupon. This deal lands at $25 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This black model is now $1 under our previous mention, but it will cost you $135 right now and we have recently seen it down as low at $128 via Dell.
Best Buy Great Summer Sale now live: HomePod deals, iPad Pro up to $600 off, games, more
- Apple HomePod 2nd Gen $270 (Reg. $300)
- Apple HomePod mini from $80 (Reg. $100)
- M2 iPad Pro 11-inch iPad Pro (4th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cell from $699 ($300 off)
- M2 iPad Pro 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Gen) Wi-Fi + Cell from $899 ($300 off)
- And even more Apple gear deals…
Amazon just undercut Prime Day to deliver new all-time low on AirPods Max in pink at $383 (Reg. $549)
Last Chance: Rare Nomad and Twelve South Prime Day-adjacent sales end tonight
Nomad sitewide Prime Day sale now live at up to 50% off!
Rare deals have Nomad’s gorgeous leather card and bifold wallets starting at $48
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – the best MagSafe charging stand hits its best price at $127.50
Rare deals has Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36
