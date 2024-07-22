Today’s deals are headlined by a solid $129 price drop on the mid-range 256GB M2 iPad Air from $770 shipped (with other configurations starting at $738). From there, we move up to the latest M4 pro-grade Apple tablets with the 13-inch entry-level model joining a new low on the Wi-Fi + Cell variant at $110 off the going rate. Next, we have a new Amazon low Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger, the best price ever on the pink AirPods Max, Nomad gear, and much more. Head below for a closer look.

The 256GB M2 iPad Air is now $129 off

Apple’s new M2 iPad Air somehow found a way to (mostly) side-step the Prime day price drops, but we just spotted a big-time deal on the blue 13-inch 256GB model at $769.99 shipped. The larger 13-inch M2 Airs start at $799 if you buy the 256GB model right from Apple ($738 all-time low on Amazon right now), but Amazon just knocked $129 off the 256GB model to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked since release – that’s just $32 more than the 128GB’s all-time low. And for all intents and purposes, this is a the best price ever – it dropped to $749 for a few hours in the middle of the night at the beginning of the month during a time when just about no one could have even noticed (it might even have been a price mistake to honest). Either way, you’re looking at the best price on the mid-range 13-incher Air out there.

Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M4 iPad Pro now at best prices yet from $1,198

While most of the big-time Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M4 iPad Pro focused in on the 11-inch model, we are starting to see some solid offers on the 13-inch variant. This past weekend saw the high-end 13-inch 2TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro drop $365 to deliver a new all-time low, and this morning we are tracking a deal on a more accessible Wi-Fi + Cell, in fact the most affordable of the 13-inchers. Amazon is now offering the 13-inch 256GB M4 iPad Pro with the cellular action starting from $1,389 shipped in Space Black. That’s a straight $110 price drop from the usual $1,499 and the lowest price we can find. This the best price we have tracked on the Wi-Fi + Cell model, just note you can score a $100 price drop on the Wi-Fi only model as well starting at $1,189.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Belkin’s new 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro MagSafe charger drops to $104 Amazon low (20% off)

We are now tracking a deal on Amazon that drops Belkin’s 2-in-1 BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe charger to $104.49 shipped for Prime members. This deal serves a 20% or $26 discount on a relatively new MagSafe charger that’s been fetching $130 since its debut on Amazon. This is, in fact, the lowest price we have tracked for it on Amazon, and it’s within $5 of its previous all-time low price of $100 from last year at Belkin’s website. You’ll find this model sold directly from the official Apple storefront as well where it’s yet to drop below its listed price of $130.

Here’s the best Amazon price yet on the Philips Hue HomeKit Go Smart Table Lamp

While the new Philips Hue Twilight Lamp has arrived – it is a wired solution that will cost you $280, the portable Philips Hue Go Smart Table Lamp is now down at one of its best prices ever. Amazon is now offering the regularly $160 white model down at $102.36 shipped after you clip the on page coupon. This deal lands at $25 under our previous mention to deliver the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. This black model is now $1 under our previous mention, but it will cost you $135 right now and we have recently seen it down as low at $128 via Dell.

Best Buy Great Summer Sale now live: HomePod deals, iPad Pro up to $600 off, games, more

Last Chance: Rare Nomad and Twelve South Prime Day-adjacent sales end tonight

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]