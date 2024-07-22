 Skip to main content

Slack for iOS gains these new Lock and Home Screen widgets

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 22 2024
1 Comment

Slack is out with an upgrade for iPhone with four new widgets. Three you can use on your Home Screen and one is made for quick access from your Lock Screen.

Slack recently launched the new widgets for a smoother experience on iPhone. There’s a small Catch Up and Status widget with a medium-size option also available for Status.

The fourth option is a Lock Screen widget that lets you quickly head to the messaging app.

Here’s how Slack describes the new iPhone widgets:

  • Catch Up: See how many unread messages and mentions you have on your home screen and tap directly into Slack’s Catch Up function.
  • Status: Two home screen widgets allow you to decide if you want to navigate to Status quickly on Slack or select from a pre-selected menu to focus, take a break, or lunch
  • Lock Screen: By adding this launcher to your lock screen, you can now jump straight into Slack instead of needing to find the app on your home screen.

Make sure you’re running the latest Slack iOS version to get these new widgets. Then long-press on your Home or Lock Screen to find and add the new options.

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

