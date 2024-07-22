WhatsApp wants to bring its AirDrop-like feature to iPhone users

It’s been a while since WhatsApp has been working on a feature to let users share files with others without an internet connection, much like Apple’s AirDrop. While this feature was first being tested on Android, it seems that it will also be available to iPhone users.

WhatsApp testing AirDrop-like feature

As noted by WABetaInfo, the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS available on TestFlight includes “Nearby Share.” With this feature, users can share photos, videos and documents with people nearby wirelessly using an end-to-end encrypted connection. However, due to iOS limitations, the feature will work a bit differently for iPhone users.

While the Android version of WhatsApp is able to detect nearby devices, the iOS version will require the user to scan a QR Code to start file sharing. A nice detail about Nearby Share is that it is expected to work between iOS and Android, which will make it easier for users to transfer files even when they have different phones.

However, although the feature has been found in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, it’s only available for internal testing for now. There are no details on when Nearby Share will become available to users.

More about the app

Earlier this month, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that gives users more context about unknown group chats. The platform also recently introduced the ability to send photos and videos in HD by default. And as noted by MacMagazine, WhatsApp has also been testing a new button to let users explore available channels.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. Keep in mind that it may take some time for the new feature to show up on your device.