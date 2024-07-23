Apple releases macOS Sequoia beta 4 for developers

Alongside iOS 18 beta 4, Apple is also rolling out macOS Sequoia beta 4 to developers. The build number for today’s macOS Sequoia beta 4 release is 24A5298h.

In addition to iPhone Mirroring, macOS Sequoia also includes a new window tiling feature, new features for Safari, a dedicated Passwords app, and more. Learn more about everything new in macOS Sequoia in our full, in-depth feature roundup.

As of right now, macOS Sequoia beta 4 is only available for developer beta testers. A new build will likely be released to public beta testers next week.

