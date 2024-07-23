 Skip to main content

Apple releases macOS Sequoia beta 4 for developers

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 23 2024 - 10:14 am PT
macOS Sequoia beta 4

Alongside iOS 18 beta 4, Apple is also rolling out macOS Sequoia beta 4 to developers. The build number for today’s macOS Sequoia beta 4 release is 24A5298h.

In addition to iPhone Mirroring, macOS Sequoia also includes a new window tiling feature, new features for Safari, a dedicated Passwords app, and more. Learn more about everything new in macOS Sequoia in our full, in-depth feature roundup.

As of right now, macOS Sequoia beta 4 is only available for developer beta testers. A new build will likely be released to public beta testers next week.

Spot any changes in today’s release of macOS Sequoia beta 4? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

