Today’s deals are now ready to go with the return of Prime Day pricing on Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air starting from $1,099 shipped – there’s no telling how long this deal will last. We then move over to a one-day sale on the previous-generation M2 iPad Pro tablets with up to $900 in savings on the Wi-Fi + Cell variants and deals kicking off from $699. Those offers join all-time low pricing on M3 Pro MacBook Pro and Apple Pencil Pro, not to mention offers on a new Find My wallet, MagSafe charging stands, and more. Head below for today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air returns to Prime Day pricing today from $1,099 ($200 off)

While the fantastic Prime Day deals on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air 13-inch have come and gone, they were incredibly sweet while they lasted and deals on the 15-incher are back! Amazon is now offering the 15-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage back down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regularly $1,299 list and matching the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Folks looking to jump up to 16GB model with a 512GB SSD can score one for $1,499 shipped, down from the regular $1,699 – this is within $10 of the all-time low.

Apple’s previous M2 iPad Pro models now up to $900 off for today only starting from $699

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, and now running alongside its Great Summer Sale, Best Buy is offering folks who just don’t need the M4 models some massive price drops on the previous-generation iPad Pro models. While we are tracking some solid deals on the more affordable configurations right now (you’ll find those down below as well), it is also stepping in with up to $900 in savings on the 1TB and 2TB models both with and without the cellular connectivity for today only.

You’ll also find the lighter storage capacity models with Wi-Fi + Cell still on sale in the great Summer Sale starting from $699:

Apple’s M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM hits $1,699 all-time low

Today we are highlighting a notable deal on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro in the 14-inch form-factor at the lowest price we have seen yet. Amazon is now offering this configuration with 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD down at $1,699 shipped in both silver and Space Black – that’s $300 off the regular $1,999 price tag and matching the lowest we have ever tracked. It is only the second time this model has dropped this low after a quick drip down to $1,699 in June ahead of Father’s Day.

Prime Day may have come and gone now, but Amazon is now offering the best price yet on the new Apple Pencil Pro at $109.99 shipped. We have tracked a number of deals in the $119 range on Apple’s latest and greatest digital iPad writer, but today’s marks the deepest deal we have seen anywhere on a brand new unit. It even beats out the open-box listings we were tracking at Best Buy – they capped out at about $111 previously and are currently sitting at $112.

Best Buy Great Summer Sale now live: HomePod deals, iPad Pro up to $600 off, games, more

