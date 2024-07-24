 Skip to main content

Going on vacation? These are the best travel essentials for Apple devices

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Jul 24 2024 - 1:19 pm PT
4 Comments

It’s vacation season, and whether you’re heading out of town for some much-needed rest, or just traveling for work as usual, the accessories you travel with can make a world of difference.

Here are the best travel essentials for Apple devices.

Connect to plane’s TV with AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones

AirFly SE from Twelve South

For as wonderful as Bluetooth headphones can be, the one place they can disappoint is when you want to watch something on an airplane. In-flight TVs typically require using a standard 3.5mm headphone jack to connect.

That’s where the AirFly SE audio transmitter comes in. AirFly plugs into a standard headphone jack and creates a wireless signal that enables your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones to connect to the TV. It feels a bit like magic.

Keep your battery charged on the go

Chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple no longer makes its iPhone MagSafe Battery, but there’s a much more affordable alternative anyways. Anker’s MagSafe portable iPhone charger attaches magnetically to your iPhone to provide charge on the go. It comes in a variety of great colors, and can be recharged using USB-C.

If you need a lot more charging juice, this portable power bank packs a whopping 26800mah of capacity. It’s a lot of power that can charge a variety of devices, while still being TSA-safe for taking on the plane with you.

Finally, if you’re looking for a convenient Apple Watch charging solution, this keychain Watch charger is the way to go. Snap it on your keychain and charge up as needed throughout the day, then recharge it via USB-C.

Reduce packing clutter

3-in-1 charger and laptop sleeve

My favorite 3-in-1 charger for my iPhone, Watch, and AirPods just happens to be perfect for travel, too. Rather than dealing with a lot of different charging bricks and cables, this 3-in-1 solution uses a single cable and brick, and can be easily collapsed for taking up minimal space in your bag.

Another great way to upgrade your packing game, while better protecting your Mac or iPad, is to use a sleeve. I recommend this sleeve for Mac or this one for iPad. It keeps your bag organized, your device safe, and can be taken out for on-the-go outings.

Block out airplane noise

Sonos Ace

There is no shortage of solid noise-canceling headphones out there. I’m partial to the AirPods Pro 2, but over-ears will better physically isolate external sounds. You can’t go wrong with any of the following options, ranked from least to most pricey:

Don’t let your bags get lost

AirTag

It may go without saying, but a list of travel essentials would be incomplete without the AirTag. Throw one in every bag, on your keys, on any valuable item you’re bringing with you—that way, if something happens you’re not out of luck. You can get a discounted 4-pack or just buy one.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Accessories

Accessories

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications