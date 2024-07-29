Anticipation has been growing for the debut of Apple Intelligence in the iOS 18 betas. Over the weekend, Mark Gurman reported that the new AI features are being pushed to iOS 18.1 in October. It’s a relatively small delay that will give Apple Intelligence a bigger spotlight when released, but that creates both new opportunity and greater risk.

Giving Apple Intelligence a stage of its own

Based on everything we know, Apple’s original plan was to ship Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.0 in September. That’s no longer happening, according to Gurman.

NEW: Apple Intelligence will arrive later than anticipated, coming in iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 in October and missing the initial September releases. Still, 18.1 will go into beta for developers this week. https://t.co/LqXDvjO6ef — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) July 28, 2024

This move means that the other iOS 18.0 features will have more room in the spotlight.

Reviews of iOS 18 will be published that focus on things like Home Screen customization, the new Passwords app, upgraded Photos, Messages, and Notes apps, and more.

Similarly, Apple Intelligence will get a media cycle of its own when iOS 18.1 launches. The full attention of consumers and media can be on the powerful features coming with Apple Intelligence.

But that may be a double-edged sword.

The opportunity: more attention and iPhone 16 sales

If Apple Intelligence delivers on its promise, bringing AI tech to the masses in a way that’s practical and intuitive, Apple could truly make AI mainstream.

Done well, Apple Intelligence will reap the benefits of a hyper-attentive user base when iOS 18.1 drops.

For example, if Genmoji start going viral on social media, Apple won’t just benefit from good PR for its software update. Most iPhones won’t support AI, so Genmoji could also drive users—especially Gen Z—to upgrade to this fall’s iPhone 16.

Would that happen even if Apple Intelligence shipped sooner? Perhaps, but the features will definitely benefit from having their own dedicated news cycle.

The risk: failing on a bigger stage with a brighter spotlight

On the other hand, Apple Intelligence arriving with more attention could also be a very bad thing if the features flop.

Apple plans to launch Apple Intelligence this fall with a ‘beta’ label. It will be available in the public release of iOS 18.1, but the beta label is intended to set users’ expectations.

Because it’s only ‘beta,’ any mishaps with image generation in Image Playground, or errors using the AI writing tools, can be explained away as a beta problem. Bugs and issues are expected in betas.

There’s only so much damage control that a beta label can do, however.

Imagine Apple Intelligence produces something offensive, or dangerously false, and it goes viral online. It’s hard to come back from that kind of bad PR.

Holding Apple Intelligence until iOS 18.1 is undoubtedly due to Apple’s hope to avoid these embarrassments. But there’s still significant risk in giving AI a brighter spotlight and bigger stage.

Prepping for a big fall lineup

The release dates for iOS 18 and 18.1 will likely only be a few weeks apart. But that separation means Apple gets to dominate more of the fall in public attention.

September will bring the iPhone event, the release of iOS 18 and other OS updates, then the public release of the iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10. While October would normally be a little quieter for the company, now Apple Intelligence will keep the public’s attention even longer. Maybe leading up to iPad and Mac debuts later in the month.

One way or another, it’s going to be a packed fall for new Apple products. Here’s hoping Apple Intelligence can take advantage of its opportunity and serve to strengthen, rather than diminish, the company’s lineup.

Do you think Apple Intelligence being pushed to iOS 18.1 will prove a good thing or a bad thing? Let us know in the comments.