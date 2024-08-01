As you use your Mac every day, it can become sluggish due to the accumulation of cache, preference files, and unused apps that remain on the system. That’s where CleanMyMac X comes in. With CleanMyMac X, Mac users can delete system junk and even remove malware with just a click.

Understanding what affects your Mac’s performance

When you use your Mac for months or even years without deleting unused data, your computer slows down to start up and open apps, not to mention that you end up losing storage space that could be used for more important things. However, cleaning up the system manually is certainly tedious, and most users don’t have the time to back up and format their entire Mac.

Is CleanMyMac X secure for your Mac?

CleanMyMac X is a powerful tool for maintaining and optimizing Mac performance. While macOS has a built-in feature for managing Mac storage, CleanMyMac X gives you more control over what you’re deleting and goes deeper into the system. At the same time, the tool is super intuitive and easy to use.

The software is developed by MacPaw, a company known for providing excellent software for Mac users. They’re behind other popular apps such as ClearVPN, CleanMyPhone, and the app subscription platform Setapp. So let’s dive into the CleanMyMac X product.

Does Apple recommend CleanMyMac X?

MacPaw software is available in the Mac App Store and is notarized by Apple, so you know they’ve been checked for security by Apple and are safe to use. Besides, Apple regularly features and adds CleanMyMac X to its app collections lists on the Mac App Store.

The software has already been honored with multiple awards, including a Red Dot Award and UX Design Award.

Here’s what it can do

CleanMyMac X offers 49 tools designed to locate and remove hidden files, outdated cache files, old downloads, log files, and more. By eliminating this clutter, you can save space and enhance your system’s performance.

If you don’t want to worry about anything, Smart Scan does the job for you. It finds junk on your Mac and suggests easy optimization tasks you can run. One click can remove junk and potentially recover gigabytes of space on your Mac. However, CleanMyMac X also lets you clean specific aspects of your computer, such as email attachments and app caches.

For instance, within just two weeks of using a clean macOS installation on a new MacBook Air, CleanMyMac X identified over 20GB of junk that can be deleted. That’s nearly 10% of the machine’s 256GB SSD in just a fortnight!

It also shows you a list of all your apps, so you know which ones are taking up the most storage and which ones you don’t use very often. Speaking of apps, CleanMyMac X also helps keep your Mac safe by detecting available updates for all the apps on your Mac. In addition, it can scan for and remove malware.

The Malware Removal module, powered by Moonlock engine, is great at uncovering those tricky malicious files that often go unnoticed. By running it regularly, you can catch vulnerabilities from adware, viruses, spyware, and even cryptocurrency miners. Plus, the CleanMyMac database gets frequent updates to keep your system protected from new threats.

The software can even increase system performance by running maintenance scripts, flushing DNS caches, and freeing up RAM. Simply click “Scan” to run a system-wide check, then click “Run” to regain space and speed.

Try and buy CleanMyMac X: Price and details

Users love CleanMyMac X. UI designer Jack Bingham says the app is the “perfect blend of fun and utility.”

CleanMyMac X is:

Easy to use

Secure

Approved by Apple

Customizable to your needs

You can get CleanMyMac X with either a subscription or a lifetime license. The plan for a single Mac costs $39.95 per month, or you can buy a license for $89.95. There are also options to share the license or subscription with multiple Macs. CleanMyMac X is also available via Setapp subscription.

Of course, you can try it for free for 7 days before making your decision. Check out more details on MacPaw’s website.

9to5Mac uses and recommends CleanMyMac X for new Mac users, power users, and everyone in between.