Get the Nomad Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band and iPhone Case while you can [U]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 6 2024 - 6:07 am PT
Nomad Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band and Sport Case iP

Last year Nomad launched a fun limited edition Glow in the Dark Sport Band for Apple Watch. It ended up selling out on the first day. Now the company is back with a new and improved Glow 2.0 Sport Band plus a Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Max – available for a short time.

Update 8/6/24: Back by popular demand, the Glow 2.0 Sport Band and iPhone Case (for iPhone 15 Pro Max) have returned for a limited time.

After quickly selling out in the previous run, get these while you can – limited to 3 per customer. Check out our full coverage below.

Two major upgrades come with Nomad’s limited edition Glow 2.0 Sport Band and Case – they shine 3x brighter than the first gen and have a slick bright green/yellow finish in daylight.

I’ve been testing these out myself and the 3x brightness claim is legit – the photo above is from my iPhone 13 Pro camera with no edits or enhancements (no Night mode or any other camera modes used either).

Like the previous limited edition Nomad Apple Watch Sport Bands, these releases have the same great design and features as the normal Nomad Sport Band and Sport Case with the fun Glow 2.0 finish.

Glow 2.0 Sport Band

Nomad Glow 2.0 Sport Band and Sport Case
  • FKM fluoroelastomer rubber
  • 100% waterproof
  • Interior ventilation channels
  • Custom aluminum closure pin
  • 150mm size – “one size fits most” for 40/41 or 45/49mm Apple Watches
  • Designed for Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2, Series 9, 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
  • Price: $60

As I’ve shared before, I’ve been using the Nomad Sport Band for years now and it’s become my go-to. It’s very durable and features nice upgrades over Apple’s Sport Band.

The pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band, and the ventilation channels improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band.

Glow 2.0 Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Max

The limited edition Glow 2.0 Sport Case for iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max offers the same features as Nomad’s popular Sport Case:

  • High-gloss, grippy backplate
  • Grippy TPU protective bumper
  • Anodized aluminum buttons
  • 8-foot drop protection
  • MagSafe & wireless charging compatible
  • Available for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
  • Price: $50

Like Nomad’s Modern Leather iPhone Case, I love the sleek design while offering robust 8-foot drop protection.

High-quality details like aluminum buttons and contoured edges make this a delight to use every day.

You can get the new Glow 2.0 Sport Band and Sport Case for a limited time. If you dig these, grab ’em now; previous limited edition launches have sold out as quickly as 24 hours.

All images by Michael Potuck

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

