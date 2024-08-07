Apple releases macOS 14.6.1 with Advanced Data Protection bug fix for all users

Apple has released an update to macOS 14.6. The latest version of macOS Sonoma is now 14.6.1.

macOS Sonoma

macOS Sonoma 14.6 included the ability to run multiple displays from the M3 MacBook Pro with the lid closed. 9to5Mac was first to report that the feature would come to the MacBook Pro from 2023 following the feature introduction on the M3 MacBook Air.

The previous macOS Sonoma update also brought “important bug fixes and security updates,” per Apple.

Based on the version number, today’s official macOS update includes further fixes.

What’s new

As for what’s new in macOS 14.6.1, we’re now told that a recent iCloud issue affected a small number of users who were unable to enable or disable Advanced Data Protection (ADP) successfully. This update addresses and resolves that problem. Previously, users who tried to activate ADP and failed received a clear error message and saw an accurate reflection in the user interface indicating that ADP was not enabled.

On the other hand, users who attempted to disable ADP but encountered failure saw the UI show ADP as disabled, while it remained active on their iCloud data. With the update, these users will now receive a notification directing them to Settings, where they must confirm their decision to turn off ADP. Despite the issue, the affected users ended up with the same or higher level of security than they anticipated.

Sequoia is next

In addition to macOS Sonoma, Apple is also running public and developer betas of pre-release macOS Sequoia 15, the next major release expected in September or October. Apple is also testing a developer beta version of macOS 15.1, bringing Apple Intelligence features to Sequoia. No public beta version is available so far.

Alongside macOS Sonoma 14.6.1, Apple has also released iOS 17.6.1 and iPadOS 17.6.1 for iPhone and iPad.

