Apple @ Work: Passkeys are one of the most important security technologies in the world; what are the fastest-growing websites for adoption?

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Passkey adoption is completely changing the way we approach cybersecurity, marking a major move forward in improving account security posture. Traditional passwords have long been vulnerable to breaches, causing substantial financial and reputational damage to companies worldwide. Passkeys, a technology pioneered by the FIDO Alliance, offer a great solution by eliminating the weaknesses associated with passwords and enhancing user experience with frictionless, phishing-resistant authentication based on biometrics in a way that preserves user privacy. Dashlane has just published a report of the top 20 fastest-growing sites driving passkey adoption.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

Why Passkeys matter

Let’s face it, passwords have been the Achilles’ heel of digital security for decades. From forgotten logins causing user frustration to weak passwords (and reuse) leading to security breaches, the traditional password system has been more of a liability than a safeguard for most people. Passkey was a standard developed with support from Apple, Microsoft, Google, PayPal, Yubico, and many other technology companies.

Consumer-driven ddoption

It’s no surprise that the push for passkey adoption is coming from consumer-centric platforms. Popular retailers, Amazon, eBay, and Target lead the growth, making the passwordless future a reality for millions of users as their devices support passkeys out of the box. These platforms, often frequented daily from smartphones, are perfect candidates for showcasing the benefits of passkeys.

Enterprise adoption

On the enterprise side, security-focused applications like Cisco Duo embrace passkeys with open arms and encourage adoption. The benefits are clear: reduced friction in the login process and a significant uplift in security against phishing and other attacks, as biometrics are extremely secure. As enterprises recognize the value of passkeys, you’ll see a broader adoption across various sectors, further cementing the technology’s role in enhancing digital security.

A look at the numbers

The Dashlane Passkey Report highlights the rapid growth of passkey usage. The trend is evident, with over 100 sites supporting this technology and top domains seeing a significant uptick in passkey authentications. Notably, e-commerce platforms dominate the use, representing the largest share of passkey authentications overall. Plagued by abandoned purchases due to forgotten login information, this industry stands to gain financially from the streamlined, secure process that passkeys offer.

What’s next?

While passkey adoption is still in its early stages (I feel like I’ve been saying that for years), the momentum is growing; the number of authentications via Dashlane has surged by over 400% since the start of the year, which highlights a growing trust and reliance on this technology. As websites and enterprises jump on board, the passwordless future security experts envision is becoming a reality – gradually, then suddenly.

Check out the full report for a complete picture of the data and insights from the Dashlane Passkey Report.

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.