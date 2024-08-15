WhatsApp introduces animated stickers provided by GIPHY

WhatsApp this week announced an update that will make conversations even more personal and fun. The app now provides animated stickers from GIPHY, the popular GIF platform that was previously owned by Meta.

WhatsApp gets animated stickers from GIPHY

“People love using stickers to express themselves and add personality and fun to their chats. Sometimes a sticker can communicate emotions and moods better than words ever could and today, we’re adding new ways for you to personalize and enjoy stickers,” Meta said in a blog post.

Currently, WhatsApp already has integration with GIPHY to let users easily send GIFs. With the update, users can also search for animated stickers provided by GIPHY. “This integration lets you find and share relevant and engaging stickers, without having to leave the app,” the company explains.

To send an animated GIPHY sticker on WhatsApp, simply tap the sticker button and search using text or an emoji.

In addition to animated stickers, WhatsApp is also bringing Custom Sticker Maker to Android. The feature was first introduced on iOS and lets users turn their photos into personalized stickers. The company is also expanding AI Stickers to more users around the world. Moreover, it’s now easier to preview a sticker pack before downloading it.

WhatsApp is available for free on the App Store. The app works on iPhone and Mac, while an iPad version is also in the works. Of course, make sure you have the latest version of the app installed on your device to get access to all the features.

