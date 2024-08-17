Apple @ Work: Has the AI hype already died off?

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

Since ChatGPT launched in late 2022, ‘AI is taking over the world’ is all you’ve seen around the news cycle, but like every new technology, there is a period where the hype ends and everything comes back to reality. A new IT survey for small and medium-size enterprises shows that AI fatigue exists among IT teams.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers managed an enterprise IT network from 2009 to 2021. Through his experience deploying and managing firewalls, switches, a mobile device management system, enterprise grade Wi-Fi, 1000s of Macs, and 1000s of iPads, Bradley will highlight ways in which Apple IT managers deploy Apple devices, build networks to support them, train users, stories from the trenches of IT management, and ways Apple could improve its products for IT departments.

The report’s latest edition sheds light on the new challenges and opportunities for IT teams in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Key topics include:

The increasing risks posed by shadow IT and AI

Strategies for managing complex device and IT environments

The dynamic between IT and managed service providers (MSPs)

The top concerns and needs of IT professionals

JumpCloud conducts this survey biannually to keep abreast of the latest trends, challenges, and experiences IT professionals face. This edition gathered insights from IT teams in the U.S. and the U.K.

AI hype dies down

The survey makes it very clear: the AI hype has settled. With the initial frenzy over, IT teams are approaching AI with clear-eyed optimism, carefully distinguishing between genuinely promising and merely fluff.

IT teams have mixed feelings about AI. When asked how their views on AI’s impact have changed over the past six months, 22% say it’s much less significant than they initially thought. Thirty-four percent believe the impact remains the same but progresses slower than anticipated. Meanwhile, 21% haven’t changed their opinion, and 23% think AI’s impact is even more significant than expected.

Despite these fears, IT teams strive to adopt AI responsibly. Sixty-one percent agree that AI is advancing faster than their organization’s ability to defend against threats. Over a third of IT admins (35%) are concerned about AI’s impact on their jobs, a decrease from 45% in Q1 2024.

“IT teams are dealing with many obstacles. They face uncertainty about economic conditions and elections. There are growing security threats, complex tech stacks, and device varieties. Despite this and more, IT admins are resilient and resourceful,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer. “What’s keeping them up at night is what they can’t see — 84% of IT admins worry about shadow IT. To help combat the security holes shadow IT creates, IT needs to deploy tools to help spot rogue apps. This will give IT teams the control and visibility they need to keep organizations safe.”

Other key findings

Shadow IT is on the rise: Unauthorized apps and services are creating a larger attack surface, and IT teams are scrambling to get a handle on it.

Device overload: The number of computers, phones, tablets, and other devices that need support is growing. IT teams are searching for a flexible and secure solution.

The number of computers, phones, tablets, and other devices that need support is growing. IT teams are searching for a flexible and secure solution. Security concerns: Threats are increasing, and SMEs are stepping up their defenses. Despite more investment from the C-suite, IT admins are unsure if it’s enough to fend off attacks.

Threats are increasing, and SMEs are stepping up their defenses. Despite more investment from the C-suite, IT admins are unsure if it’s enough to fend off attacks. Patchy IT systems: Using a mix of different solutions is causing frustration and security gaps. IT pros want a more unified way to manage identity, devices, and access.

Using a mix of different solutions is causing frustration and security gaps. IT pros want a more unified way to manage identity, devices, and access. MSPs to the rescue: Managed service providers (MSPs) are becoming crucial with rising complexity. However, SMEs are setting higher expectations for their performance.

Download the entire report.

Apple @ Work is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that integrates in a single professional-grade platform all the solutions necessary to seamlessly and automatically deploy, manage & protect Apple devices at work. Over 45,000 organizations trust Mosyle to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.