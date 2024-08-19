Apple TV+ has plenty of excellent shows, but among all of its best-reviewed titles, only two series have scored a 100% freshness rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And now, Apple has announced that one of those shows—Bad Sisters—is debuting its second season soon.

Bad Sisters joins other top TV+ shows returning this fall

Apple is prepping a big fall for returning TV+ series. New seasons are coming for some of the service’s best series. Slow Horses season 4 drops in early September, Shrinking season two in October, and Silo’s highly anticipated second season in November. Not to mention some exciting new shows and movies coming soon.

Now, another one of the best Apple TV+ series, the dark comedy/drama Bad Sisters, is returning for season two on Wednesday, November 13.

Two episodes will debut at launch, followed by weekly episodes through Christmas Day. In total, season two will have eight episodes—just shy of the 10 episodes in its first season.

What to expect from Bad Sisters season two

Here’s a spoiler-free summary of what Bad Sisters is about:

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Season two will follow the same group of sisters as they deal with the fallout of the first season’s drama. Apple says in this new season, “suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”

Bad Sisters is one of my personal favorite TV+ series ever, so I highly recommend checking it out. It may not have the same following as shows like Slow Horses and Silo, but it is a uniquely funny and thrilling character drama. It’s hard to name another show quite like it.

Have you seen Bad Sisters season one? Or do you plan to watch it now? Let us know in the comments.