Apple releases beta 7 for macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, and more

Apple has a variety of new beta releases available now. Developer beta 7 is rolling out for macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. These join the beta 7 debut for iOS 18.

Developer beta 7 now available

We are just weeks away from Apple’s iPhone 16 event—September 10 is the most likely date.

That means the next major OS updates for Apple’s software platforms are getting very close to their public launch.

In fact, today’s developer beta 7 releases are expected to be among the last beta updates we see before the RC (release candidate) versions arrive.

As a result, developer beta 7 is unlikely to feature many noteworthy new features or changes.

Since the summer is quickly drawing to a close, Apple’s focus with these latest betas is undoubtedly on improving OS performance. It accomplishes this by eliminating as many bugs as possible before the upcoming public launch.

To that end, the fewer changes introduced, the more stable the release should be. That’s why betas 6, 7, and later tend to come with minimal noticeable updates.

Installing the new betas on your devices

If you have been running the developer betas already, you should see beta 7 available on your devices for download. It can be found in the Software Update section of your devices.

Beta 7 is available for the following:

iOS 18

iPadOS 18

macOS Sequoia

visionOS 2

watchOS 11

tvOS 18

Apple will likely prepare one or two more developer beta releases before we see the final RC updates debut.

Some of the big highlights from previous beta releases include iPhone Mirroring in macOS Sequoia, new gestures added to visionOS 2, the InSight feature for Apple TV+ content in tvOS 18, Live Activities in watchOS 11, and more.

Discover any changes in beta 7? Let us know in the comments.