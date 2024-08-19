 Skip to main content

When is the iPhone 16 event happening? Here’s what to expect

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 19 2024 - 12:53 pm PT
1 Comment
iphone 16 new features

It’s mid-August, so we’re only a few weeks from iPhone event season. Apple has debuted its new iPhone every September for years. But when, exactly, is the iPhone 16 event happening? Here’s what to expect.

iPhone events in recent years

Over the past three years, here is when Apple has announced its latest iPhone:

  • 2023: Tuesday, September 12
  • 2022: Wednesday, September 7
  • 2021: Tuesday, September 14

Another important data point to keep in mind is the proximity of these dates to Labor Day. The US holiday moves around from year to year, but it’s always the first Monday in September.

In 2023, Apple’s iPhone events was 8 days after Labor Day. In 2022 it was only two days after. While in 2021 it was again 8 days later.

Based on this history, we can observe that Apple favors Tuesdays and Wednesdays as iPhone event days. Tuesdays are preferred, but it pushes the event to Wednesday when it happens the same week as Labor Day.

Essentially, the company wants a full business day to happen in a new week before the iPhone event.

So what will Apple do this year with the iPhone 16 event?

Date for Apple’s iPhone 16 event

Tim Cook on stage at Apple Park

2023 and 2021 present an identical pattern. Both iPhone events took place on the second Tuesday of the month, a full 8 days after Labor Day.

Following this pattern, Tuesday, September 10 is the most likely date for the iPhone 16 event.

2022 did deviate from the pattern of adjacent years, but here’s why September 10 is still the most likely option for 2024.

Labor Day is especially early this year. Landing on September 2, it’s almost the earliest it could possibly be.

That makes Wednesday, September 4 unlikely. Especially because in parts of the US, schools won’t have even kicked off the fall semester yet. In New York City, for example, the first day of school is Thursday, September 5.

Apple probably won’t hold its biggest event of the year when plenty of people are still transitioning out of vacation mode. It has happened before, but Apple then reverted to a later date the following year.

Because of Labor Day being so early, and some schools starting so late, an event the first week of September is probably out.

Which again supports Tuesday, September 10 as iPhone 16 event day.

When to expect the iPhone 16 to release

iPhone discounts in China paying off | iPhone 15 Pro shown

If Apple announces the iPhone 16 on September 10, it will likely go on sale for pre-orders a few days later on Friday, September 13.

The iPhone 16 lineup should then arrive in users’ hands as soon as Friday, September 20.

The latest rumors indicate we’ll get some nice new color options with the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16, plus a variety of camera upgrades, bigger screens for the Pro models, and more.

Are you excited for the iPhone 16 event? What are you most looking forward to seeing? Let us know in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone 16

iPhone 16
iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications