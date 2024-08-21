Here’s Apple’s most popular service in 2024

As iPhone sales slow down, Apple’s services become more important to grow the company’s revenue. Looking into which of the company’s offerings are most popular, CIRP has published a report revealing what services Apple customers use.

Apple shared back in 2023 that it surpassed 1 billion paid subscriptions with over 2 billion active customer devices. But what exactly are those subscriptions?

CIRP has looked into this in the past and is out with a fresh report today showing how Apple’s services demand has changed.

For 2024, paid iCloud upgrades are the most popular service with 64% of Apple users having that service. That’s up from 60% in 2022.

Apple Music is in second place with 42% of Apple users subscribed – up from 36% in 2022.

Apple Podcast, AppleCare, and Apple TV(+?) came in close behind with 37, 35, and 32% adoption.

For its fiscal Q3 performance, Apple reported an impressive $24.21 billion in services revenue which was up 14% YoY.

image via CIRP

Even as our iPhones and iPads have become more powerful, Apple’s never increased the free 5 GB tier of iCloud storage. That means almost anyone who wants to store backups or other data with the service needs to upgrade to a paid account.

Which of these Apple services do you find valuable? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Top image via Apple