 Skip to main content

Here’s Apple’s most popular service in 2024

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 21 2024 - 11:04 am PT
2 Comments
Apple services 660 million paid subscribers

As iPhone sales slow down, Apple’s services become more important to grow the company’s revenue. Looking into which of the company’s offerings are most popular, CIRP has published a report revealing what services Apple customers use.

Apple shared back in 2023 that it surpassed 1 billion paid subscriptions with over 2 billion active customer devices. But what exactly are those subscriptions?

CIRP has looked into this in the past and is out with a fresh report today showing how Apple’s services demand has changed.

For 2024, paid iCloud upgrades are the most popular service with 64% of Apple users having that service. That’s up from 60% in 2022.

Apple Music is in second place with 42% of Apple users subscribed – up from 36% in 2022.

Apple Podcast, AppleCare, and Apple TV(+?) came in close behind with 37, 35, and 32% adoption.

For its fiscal Q3 performance, Apple reported an impressive $24.21 billion in services revenue which was up 14% YoY.

image via CIRP

Even as our iPhones and iPads have become more powerful, Apple’s never increased the free 5 GB tier of iCloud storage. That means almost anyone who wants to store backups or other data with the service needs to upgrade to a paid account.

Which of these Apple services do you find valuable? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Recent reports from CIRP:

Top image via Apple

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

CIRP

CIRP
Apple services

Apple services

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications