Here’s the most popular Apple Watch in 2024

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Aug 14 2024 - 10:23 am PT
Following up on a report of the most popular iPad in 2024, CIRP has released its study looking at what Apple Watch models US consumers are buying this year. Here’s the most popular Apple Watch and how the other models fit in the bigger picture.

While Apple’s pro models are the most popular for iPhone and iPad, that’s not the case for Apple Watch.

CIRP detailed the results in its report today called “Apple Watch Models Trend Toward the Middle“.

The number one seller for the June 2024 quarter in the US was the Apple Watch Series 9 with a 43% market share.

Second place was the Series 8 with 19% with the Apple Watch SE and Ultra 2 coming in third and fourth with 12 and 11% shares, respectively.

Apple Watch Ultra and Nike came in fifth and sixth with 9 and 5% of total sales.

most popular Apple Watch 2024

It’s possible that many customers seeing the Apple Watch as an iPhone accessory pushes them to go with the more affordable Series 9 or 8 over the Ultra or Ultra 2.

How about you? Which Apple Watch do you have? Share in the comments!

Curious about all the differences between the current Apple Watch models? Check out our full comparisons:

