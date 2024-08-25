Ten Apple products that’ll likely be discontinued next month

Apple’s annual iPhone event is expected to be held as soon as September 10th, where we’ll see iPhone 16, new AirPods, some new Apple Watch models, and potentially more. However, the introduction of new products also means saying goodbye to older ones. These are some Apple products you probably won’t be able to buy from the Apple Store as soon as next month.

iPhone 15 Pro & iPhone 15 Pro Max

Ever since the iPhone XS and XR were introduced in 2018, Apple has been discontinuing flagship iPhones just a year after they’re introduced, likely because they’re just all too similar, and Apple would rather you buy one of their entry-level iPhones if you’re looking to save some money. There’s no reason to expect that tradition to change, so we’ll likely be saying goodbye to Apple’s first iPhone with titanium next month.

It’s also likely to be the last Pro iPhone to come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes, since the iPhone 16 Pros are expected to have larger displays. The iPhone 15 Pro also comes in a nice Blue Titanium color, something that probably won’t stick around in the 16 Pro lineup.

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus was Apple’s first entry-level large iPhone, following up the failure of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini. It packed the same 6.7-inch display and long lasting battery life as the Pro Max iPhones, just in a cheaper package. The 14 Plus also brought back the “Plus” branding for the first time since the 2017 iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 mini last September while continuing to sell the iPhone 13, so it’s plausible we’ll see a similar strategy again this year – with the 14 Plus getting axed and iPhone 14 sticking around for a little longer.

iPhone 13

Apple introduced the iPhone 13 in 2021, with a number of upgrades, including longer battery life, a new camera system, and a smaller notch. It started at $799, and has received a number of price cuts over the years, now starting at $599. However, it’s now approaching 3 years old and remains the oldest iPhone for sale on Apple’s website.

If history repeats itself, the iPhone 13 will also be going away, and iPhone 14 will take its place at the $599 price point – at least until iPhone SE 4 comes out.

Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2

We’re potentially expecting refreshes to all three Apple Watch models next month. The Series 10 is expected to come with larger (and more efficient) displays, thinner casing, and potentially a new chipset. Ultra 3 is also expected to get a minor refresh this year, and the SE 3 is rumored to be switching to a plastic casing for a more affordable price point.

If all of the Apple Watches get updated, Apple will most likely stop selling all of the current generation Series 9, Ultra 2, and SE 2 models.

AirPods 2 and AirPods 3

Apple has been selling AirPods 2 since 2019, serving as an entry level model at an affordable price point with all of the essential features, and even though AirPods 3 were introduced in 2021 with Spatial Audio, better audio quality, and other features – Apple still kept AirPods 2 in the lineup. However, that should be changing soon.

Next month, we’re expecting two new trims of AirPods 4, an entry level trim to replace AirPods 2, and a mid-tier trim to replace AirPods 3. The mid tier trim is expected to include noise cancellation, unlike the already existing AirPods 2. With both of these AirPods models being introduced, we’ll likely see AirPods 2 and AirPods 3 both go away.

iPad mini 6 and iPad 10

We should be seeing refreshes to two of Apples cheapest iPads next month, the iPad mini 6 and the iPad 10. Although Apple reduced the price of the iPad 10 earlier this year, rumors suggest that we’ll still be seeing a refresh this year. It’s still possible Apple will keep around the iPad 10 at an even lower price than $349 once they introduce the 11, but I doubt it.

As for the iPad mini, Apple hasn’t kept an older model around in recent history, so that should also be discontinued early next month. The new model is expected to include support for Apple Intelligence, more storage, and potentially Apple Pencil Pro support.

If you were in the market for any of these products, it’s probably a good idea to hold out for September.